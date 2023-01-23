ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Related
WNCT

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

North Carolina man sentenced to life at age 15 set to be freed

CORRECTION: The Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission released an incorrect projected release date for Ellsworth Ingram. He is scheduled to be freed on Dec. 8, 2025. This article has been updated to reflect that correction. We apologize for the error. TROY, N.C. (WGHP) – Ellsworth A. Ingram was 15 years old in 1998 when […]
ALABAMA STATE
WNCT

State auditor: I made ‘serious mistake’ leaving accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days after the two charges against her became […]
RALEIGH, NC

