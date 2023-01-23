Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady makes major move against NFL, blasts NFLPA
Tom Brady will appeal a fine that the NFL issued the legendary quarterback earlier this week. The ongoing saga between Brady and the NFL stems from an incident that took place in the Wild Card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went low on Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker and tripped him. That resulted in a $16,444 fine for the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.
NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer
When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz. But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development
The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career. This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract. Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach. Football fans are ...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
Breaking: NFL Announces 5 Coach Of Year Finalists
The NFL has announced who the five finalists for Coach Of the Year are. Nick Sirianni, Kyle Shanahan, Brian Daboll, Sean McDermott, and Doug Pederson are the five finalists and all are deserved. Sirianni has done a tremendous job in just two seasons taking a Philadelphia Eagles team ...
WETM
NFL Conference Championship Game Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick winners in the two games that will determine which teams play in Super Bowl LVII. Welcome to the conference championship round! Four teams will square off Sunday, with the two winners set to meet in Super Bowl LVII. Three of the four participants were in...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement
The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games. Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia. Now is the time when fans and media get to ...
WETM
Former Penn State HC Bill O’Brien hired as Patriots offensive coordinator; reports
(WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Bill O’Brien will reportedly be returning to the New England Patriots. According to multiple reports, and first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low and Adam Schefter, O’Brien will leave the University of Alabama to be the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games
NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
WETM
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Apologizes for Stiff-Arming Cameraman
A photojournalist posted a video of the incident from his perspective. Shortly after a photo of Mike McCarthy stiff-arming a cameraman went viral Sunday night, the Cowboys coach reached out to the photojournalist to apologize. Noah Bullard of KXAS-TV, the NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, posted a video of the...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
NFL World Reacts To What Chief Said About 'Burrowhead'
As the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Mike Hilton found a camera and said they'll see the Kansas City Chiefs in "Burrowhead." On Wednesday, Chiefs safety Justin Reid opted against talking trash back to his AFC Championship Game opponents. ...
NFL Reveals Full Super Bowl LVII Officiating Crew
Cincinnati has some recent experience with the head referee.
Yardbarker
Say ankle: Betting trends, takes for Sunday's NFC and AFC Championships
Philadelphia -2.5 Over/under: 46.5 points. These are most definitely the two best teams in the NFC, and we're getting the NFC Championship Game we deserve seeing these two complete teams match up. For San Francisco, this is the Niners' third Conference Championship game in four years, and it's Philly's first since winning the Super Bowl in 2018.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Comments / 0