Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
Some Duluth school bus routes canceled Wednesday morning due to staffing
Some Duluth parents had to figure out how to get their kids to school, after their bus routes were canceled Wednesday morning. In a message to parents at Piedmont Elementary, the district said that due to staffing issues, two routes to Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and Denfeld were canceled. The message...
City by City: Northland, International Falls, Bayfield County
Northland- The Northland Hackathon held its inaugural event in April of 2022. The event introduced students from 20 Minnesota schools to computer science tools such as building apps, writing code and exploring jobs in tech. This year the program is kicking off with a series of webinars titled “How Hackathon can strengthen my college application.” The keynote speaker will be a Cloquet native who sold his own software company last year. The first webinar will be held Friday, January 27. Two more will follow in February and March before the 2nd annual Hackathon in April.
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
Late night Aurora garage fire
Sunday at around 6:30pm, fire rescue crews responded to a fire in Aurora on Twin Lakes Loop 45. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames. Lakeland Fire Department, Lakeland Fire Rescue, Aurora Fire Rescue, Palo Fire Rescue, and the St. Louis County Fire all helped to put out the fire. The garage seemed to be a total loss.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Duluth snow removal discussed at special meeting by city’s Commission on Disabilities
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth city officials have faced criticism from the community about their handling of snow removal. Duluth’s Commission on Disabilities held a special meeting to discuss snow removal on Wednesday. The committee works to advocate for and assess the needs of disabled people in Duluth. “We as a commission have been hearing a lot of concerns from our community members about access, snow removal, so it was time we did a call of action to the city of Duluth,” said Commission Chair Amanda Crosby.
An Open Letter To Duluth Drivers Regarding Merging Onto The Freeway
There have been a lot of talks lately about roundabouts and how some people just cannot figure them out. But I want to talk about a traffic procedure that has been around for a very long time. I am not exactly sure who needs to hear this, but hopefully, it will reach the people who need to hear it most and that is the people in Duluth and the surrounding area who have no idea how to merge! It has been an awfully long time since I took my driver's test, but for my kids who have taken their tests in the last few years, I know they are instructed on how to do this properly.
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. To read the full story, visit the Fox 21 News site here.
Duluth, Minn., Council Considers New Police Drone Rules
(TNS) — City councilors took a deep dive into a newly developed police drone policy Monday night, holding a public hearing to take comments on the rules that will govern local law enforcement's use of the aerial devices. Councilors took no action, as approval was not required for the...
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
One Northland sled dog’s journey back to racing after tragic crash
BRULE, WI. (Northern News Now) -In the backwoods of Brule, Wisconsin, the team at Redington Mushing is preparing for their biggest races of the year. But last year at this time, the Redington team was facing a much bigger challenge. They were helping one of their own start the long road to recovery.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Off-trail snowmobiling endangers sensitive species and habitats, warns Chequamegon-Nicolet Forest team
RHINELANDER, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest team is responding to snowmobile tracks found throughout prohibited areas in Bayfield County. Substantial snowmobile and snow vehicle tracks have been found in the Moquah Barrens of the Washburn Ranger District. The Moquah Barrens, part of the Chequamegon Nicolet National...
Superior family mourns loss of daughter, K9 partner, days apart
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- A Superior family is grieving the loss of both their 19-year-old daughter and beloved K9 police partner, both passing, just days apart. “Hailey is a very sweet, very generous, and a very loving person,” said Laura Pleva, a family friend of the Eastman’s.
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
Chum Food Shelf Program In Need Of Drivers
DULUTH, Minn. — If you need food, just head to the grocery store. For some people it is not that easy. Chum’s food shelf is looking for volunteer drivers to make deliveries every other Thursday between 9.30 am and 12. “The people who get the deliveries are people...
PAWESOME HELP: Superior students help Douglas County Humane Society
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Students at Superior Middle School are taking donations to help the Douglas County Humane Society. The students are hosting the drive as part of their “What I Need” program, a community service project to help a local organization. The students at the...
