Santa Clara County, CA

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

By Miabelle Salzano
 2 days ago

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

San Francisco Examiner

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake

The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
