CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
France 24

France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali

France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
US News and World Report

Al Shabaab Kills Seven Soldiers in Attack on Military Base

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Islamist fighters from al Shabaab on Tuesday stormed a military base in a part of central Somalia they were forced from last year, killing at least seven soldiers, including the base commander, an officer said. Assailants from the al Qaeda affiliate rammed the base in the village...

