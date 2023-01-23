Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
skyhinews.com
Local artist sells prints of Lake Granby
Granby artist Mike Evans of FabricFishy has embarked on a new project. Evan has created a series of prints of one of Grand County’s most beautiful features, Lake Granby. The artist captures sunrises, sunsets, and every color in between. The panoramic photos are printed on metal and will be sold in several Granby locations.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
skyhinews.com
Officials confirm pets killed by mountain lion attacks in Kremmling and Grand Lake
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information about the fate of the mountain lion involved in the second mountain lion attack in Grand Lake. A rash of recent mountain lion attacks have resulted in the deaths of at least one dog and 15 cats, and Grand County residents remain on edge because lions are still in this area. The first attacks on cats began in Kremmling, at the home of Sami and Shawn Lechman during the week of Jan. 15. On Jan. 19., a mountain lion killed Rob and Sara Gonzales’ dog, then a separate lion attacked a dog on Jan. 23, the dog survived the Jan. 23 attack. Both dog attacks occurred in Grand Lake.
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
5280.com
Eat at These 10 Denver Restaurants for Under $10
Yes, inflation is nuts right now, including at some of your favorite local restaurants, but there are still deals to be had. Keeping prices affordable is as important to many eateries as providing quality service and food, which is why climbing ingredient costs have them scrambling to figure out how to make ends meet without pricing out their customers.
KRDO
Boulder bear discovers wildlife cameras, poses for hundreds of photos
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildlife camera in Boulder County captured hundreds of bear selfies. Of the 580 photos captured, officials with Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said roughly 400 were photos of the bear peering into the camera. On Twitter, Boulder OSMP shared a few of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide secure lockout due to online threats made by a suspect who has local connections against Summit County schools. Suspect Charles Draughn, 26, of Glenwood Springs, is was being held in the custody of the Pitkin...
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
Fun Longmont Toy Store Gets Conned, Closing Up Shop – Name Your Price on Items
From a moment of unbelievable excitement, to a freefall of unbelievable frustration and sadness. This store thought they'd just struck gold, but it was all a lie. Now, they're closing shop. You've heard of frauds before, like Enron and Bernie Madoff, but here's a local story that is also about...
Denver weather: Bitter cold, snow chances this weekend
Denver's weather will stay dry for the next two days before another blast of cold and snow moves in.
Public asked to stay away from dead birds in city parks
DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) reminded the public on Wednesday to not touch dead birds in public parks. With the highly pathogenic avian influenza impacting birds in the area, DDPHE and Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) asked that people report dead birds and wildlife in city parks to 311.
A stronger and colder storm hits Colorado this weekend
Temperatures will warm up for the next couple of days, however, a powerful arctic front will drop freezing cold air over us this weekend.
KRDO
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
kunc.org
After Golden West’s decision to close assisted living facility, residents fear losing a ‘safety net’
Earlier this month, after Golden West announced it was closing its assisted living home and gave residents 60 days to move out, Mike Morrison said he called 40 providers across the Front Range to try to find his mother and sister, who both live there, another place to live. “There...
