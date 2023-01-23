Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Bill looks to extend Nebraska's statute of limitations after toxic chemical exposures
Nearly two years after a frozen pipe broke at the AltEn ethanol plant and contaminated Saunders County waterways, a Nebraska lawmaker reintroduced a bill to give victims more time to sue. State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue introduced the bill (LB7), which would extend Nebraska's statute of limitations for hazardous...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
Questions revived about Neb. lawmaker's place of residence
LINCOLN — Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve. He won election and re-election despite those concerns. Now one of his constituents in Cherry County has filed a complaint with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Clerk of the Legislature.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break
LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
doniphanherald.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Nebraska Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
kfornow.com
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
Neb. senator: Lean on veterans to help solve teacher shortage
LINCOLN — The number of teaching jobs in Nebraska left vacant or filled by less than fully qualified instructors rose significantly in 2022, according to a recent state survey. Many of those vacancies were because there were no applicants, or many fewer applicants, according to State Sen. Ben Hansen...
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate. […] The post Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Should motorcyclists have to wear a helmet? Nebraska Legislature may say no
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would allow motorcycle riders to forgo a helmet. All of Nebraska’s surrounding states have similar laws, which allow riders over a set age limit to decide when to wear a helmet. “If this bill passes, LB 91,...
Agriculture Online
Iowa legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%
An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out...
lawrencekstimes.com
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
Highway Safety coalition urges Neb. Legislature to keep helmet law
LINCOLN, Neb.-Today, a coalition of organizations announces strong opposition to a legislative proposal that would substantially weaken Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law, and therefore increase the number of deaths and traumatic injuries on the state’s highways. LB 91 would allow motorcyclists over the age of 21 to ride without...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Bowmars Petition Court to Drop Probation Conditions and Win, in Part
Josh and Sarah Bowmar petitioned the court to drop the conditions of their probation in regard to their ability to possess weapons and hunt in states other than Nebraska. The Bowmars, who were sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in connection with their involvement in the largest poaching case in Nebraska state history, appeared in court today to petition for a modification to the terms of their probation.
WOWT
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned decision that gave women the federal right to an abortion. Now 50 years later, some Nebraska doctors are standing in opposition to LB626, a bill introduced in the Unicameral that would prevent abortions after cardiac activity is detected around the sixth week of pregnancy.
