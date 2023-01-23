ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newt Gingrich says Joe Manchin is seeing Democrats 'go further and further to the left'

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Comments

james mcclain
2d ago

...and the Republicans have stayed the same, they are still law and order, they are still fiscally responsible... that's a joke! The Republicans have gone FULL Fascist on our country, as they have turned their backs on the constitution.

Jack The Ripper
2d ago

81 million voters WANT THIS Remember 👍 The MOST votes for a president in the HISTORY OF ALL ELECTIONS REMEMBER 🤣

24ydrivingsuspensionandgoing
1d ago

Manchin cares about nothing besides lining his own pockets look at all the crap going on in WV. It's not us It's you!

