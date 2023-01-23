ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
sportingalert.com

UNC prevails after hectic finish, squeaks by Syracuse

Pete Nance had 21 points and Armando Bacot added 18 as visiting North Carolina nipped Syracuse 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Tuesday. Caleb Love chipped in 15 points, including three key free throws, as the Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) won for the sixth time in their last seven games.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Responds To Stephen A. Smith Speculation

Jalen Rose addressed some of the backlash. Jalen Rose is someone who has worked with ESPN for a very long time. Overall, he is one of their best people when it comes to basketball, and he will continue to be over the long haul. That being said, there are some people out there who believe he has beef with none other than Stephen A. Smith.
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Wolfpack holds steady in AP Poll

NC State’s 2022-23 basketball seasons are here, and there will be no shortage of news to start the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Tuesday Morning Newsstand. After...
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte High School names new athletic director

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School's new athletic director Stephen Joyner Jr. will be introduced at the school's basketball game Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced. Stephen Joyner Jr. comes to West Charlotte after spending a decade as the women's basketball coach at Johnson C. Smith University. Joyner's father,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Remembering Coach Jeff Capel and his PrimeTime-like exit from the N.C. A&T Aggies

Jeff Capel Jr. was one heck of a basketball coach and he mentored a lot of individuals along the way. Capel excelled on the high school level at Pinecrest High School, as an assistant coach at Wake Forest University, as the head basketball coach at N.C. A&T State University, Old Dominion University, Fayetteville State University and the Fayetteville Patriots of the NBA’s Developmental League.
