Donna L. Howard, age 61 of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of Hudson, WI, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Eau Claire. Donna was born the daughter of Wilbur and Morella (Wilson) Howard on July 19, 1961 in Maplewood, MN. She grew up in Willernie, MN. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Mahtomedi High School. Donna moved to Hudson, WI where she was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, and worked at St. Croix Industries in New Richmond until moving to Eau Claire. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Morella Howard; and her brother, John Howard. Donna is survived by her sisters, Nancy Miller, Carol (Lori) Howard, and Lynn Howard; nieces and nephew, Mary Heavner, Carol Knutson, and Rusty Howard; and many other friends and relatives. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church 1097 Scott Rd, Burkhardt, WI. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, MN. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

