River Falls Journal
Fusion top Hudson in Big Rivers Conference showdown (13 photos)
Four unanswered goals by the St. Croix Valley Fusion erased a 2-1 first period deficit and lifted the Fusion to a 5-2 victory over Hudson in a showdown between the top two girls hockey teams in the Big Rivers Conference Tuesday night in Hudson. Hudson vs. St. Croix Valley (13...
shsoutherner.net
Fights break out at South-North basketball game
When basketball becomes a combat sport, the safety of fans and players can be compromised. After North High School won the January 9th basketball game with a 73-71 buzzer beater shot, disputes erupted between fans in the stands and on the court. Tensions spilled out into the parking lot where multiple fights began between students from the two schools. It’s unknown exactly what started the arguments, but it seemed to be personal matters which were only amplified by the intense evening.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Best 20 Buffets In America Includes Unique Restaurants From Minnesota And WI
While buffets may cater to quantity over quality, sometimes you just can’t go wrong with going to a buffet for dinner and piling up a plate of goodies. And then maybe pilling up a couple more. Although, one national site just gave us a list of the 20 best...
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
Pickup trucks sink through ice after being parked on Lake Pepin
A group of anglers who went to Lake Pepin for ice fishing found their pickup trucks needing rescue after they began to sink through thin ice. The picture above was taken by Ricky Lee, who observed from the Minnesota side of the lake as multiple vehicles became partially submerged. According...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
mygateway.news
A letter to the Spring Valley community from the SV School Superintendent
SPRING VALLEY, WI – Hello, my name is John Groh. I have the privilege of serving the Spring Valley Community as the school superintendent. The purposes of this letter are to inform and invite. Let me begin with the invitation. No matter the topic, issue, concern, idea, or celebration I invite you to reach out to me to share. Of the many parts of my job I enjoy the most is connecting with others. If others you know have questions, encourage them to talk to me or give me their name and I’ll reach out. We have a lot of amazing things happening in Spring Valley each day but are always looking for ways to improve.
205 MPH?! The Fastest Speeding Ticket Ever Issued in Minnesota
Got a lead foot? It probably doesn't even come close to the top speed ever recorded in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. The officer who witnessed this event likely did a double take on his radar gun. The incident took place in the southeastern part of the state, near...
River Falls Journal
Donna L. Howard
Donna L. Howard, age 61 of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of Hudson, WI, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Eau Claire. Donna was born the daughter of Wilbur and Morella (Wilson) Howard on July 19, 1961 in Maplewood, MN. She grew up in Willernie, MN. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Mahtomedi High School. Donna moved to Hudson, WI where she was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, and worked at St. Croix Industries in New Richmond until moving to Eau Claire. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Morella Howard; and her brother, John Howard. Donna is survived by her sisters, Nancy Miller, Carol (Lori) Howard, and Lynn Howard; nieces and nephew, Mary Heavner, Carol Knutson, and Rusty Howard; and many other friends and relatives. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church 1097 Scott Rd, Burkhardt, WI. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, MN. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
Daily meetings help new River Falls teachers; Goal focused on mentoring and supporting new staff
River Falls School Board members were presented with an update from the district's 90-day strategic plan at their meeting on Jan. 23. Each level of education gave their update with members reporting their progress at the elementary, middle and high school. Their report was specific to Goal 3.1; Enhance mentoring...
River Falls Journal
Lora Jean Gray (nee Pirlot)
Lora Gray (nee Pirlot) age 87, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away on January 21, 2023 at St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Lora loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the small business owner of Mr. T’s/Lora’s Bar in Hudson. When she was younger, she worked as a nurses’ aide. Lora will be remembered as a true people person who enjoyed talking with others. She was a strong community member who supported Hudson Boosters. She enjoyed bowling and gambling.
715newsroom.com
Road Project In Menomonie Will “B” Delayed
Dunn County officials announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie that was planned for 2023 will have to be delayed until 2024. “Highway B is our most heavily traveled county road in Dunn County and is utilized by...
WEAU-TV 13
Counterfeit investigation leads to arrest of Cadott man
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott, Wis. man is arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, around 8:57 a.m., Lake Hallie Police responded to Walmart located at 2786 Commercial Boulevard in Lake Hallie, for a report of a man who passed four counterfeit $100 bills. The incident originally occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
River Falls Journal
Carol Jean Boles
Carol Jean Boles, age 73 of Hudson WI died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 surrounded by family. Carol was born on August 12, 1949 in Hudson, the daughter of Lynos and Esther “Ida” (Porter) Simpson. She was raised in Hudson and graduated Hudson High School in 1967.
River Falls Journal
Beverly Campeau
Beverly (Bev) Campeau, 89 passed away on January 16, 2023 at Orchard View Terrace, New Richmond WI surrounded by her family. Bev was born May 17, 1933 to Lloyd and Ethel (Richards) Nygaard in Roberts WI, Bev was the devoted wife of Kenneth Campeau and loving mother of Gary Campeau (Pam Matter), Patricia Kobs (Rod), Kathleen Habisch, Bob Campeau (Renee), Dan Campeau (Stacy), Renee Milbrandt (Bob), Kenny Campeau Jr. (Debbie); brother, Noble Nygaard (Susan); and sister-in-law, Sylvia Campeau (Jerry). She was also a loving grandmother to 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
news8000.com
Two arrested for armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities arrested two men accused in an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls Saturday. At 12:22 a.m., police claim 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki broke into an apartment on Harding Street. According to the release, the woman who called police claimed Johnson physically struck both tenants of the apartment in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot one of them if they moved. The caller claims Maki attempted to take her phone during the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect dead following armed home invasion in Wisconsin, investigation into officer involved shooting begins
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident stemming from a home invasion in Dunn County on Saturday. Authorities say that a man, who allegedly stole a vehicle after an armed home invasion in which...
