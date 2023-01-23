Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
The Suburban state
We’ve seen reports before about states, including New Jersey, using federal Covid relief funds for things that are, to put it very generously, tangentially related to Covid. Take last year’s AP report about state expenditures around the country that included New Jersey’s $15 million for its 2026 World Cup bid.
Lawmakers codify abortion rights in state constitution, sending it to voters
After the two separately elected legislatures vote on the measure, it can go before voters as early as this November.
No Democratic Bench? Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore Are Ready To Step Up
The inaugurations in Pennsylvania and Maryland this month introduced Democrats to their future.
POLITICO
‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns
THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
Lawsuit threatened as nonprofit reconfigures African American studies course rejected in Florida
DeSantis, who said the original coursework “pushed an agenda,” is claiming victory after the College Board announced changes were coming soon.
POLITICO
Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips DeSantis over AP course
Hello and good Thursday morning. Fallout — The storm associated with Florida’s decision to reject an AP African American studies class — and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spirited defense of the state's move — continues to reverberate, including all the way to Illinois. Incoming— DeSantis complained...
California enacts new abortion laws, expecting copycats
New policies taking effect aim to make California an abortion haven.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
POLITICO
A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win
Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
DeSantis defends banning African American studies course as Black leaders call for action
Black officials in Florida are seeking to overturn the administration’s determination that the class “significantly lacks educational value.”
POLITICO
Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash
Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
Comments / 0