ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The Suburban state

We’ve seen reports before about states, including New Jersey, using federal Covid relief funds for things that are, to put it very generously, tangentially related to Covid. Take last year’s AP report about state expenditures around the country that included New Jersey’s $15 million for its 2026 World Cup bid.
NEW JERSEY STATE
POLITICO

‘Shame on them’: Newsom goes after GOP on guns

THE BUZZ: After spending two days grieving with the survivors of two separate mass shootings, Gov. Gavin Newsom was ready to “call some folks out.”. In his first press conference since back-to-back shootings rocked Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, and another in Oakland, a visibly upset Newsom directed his fury Tuesday at a common target: Congressional Republicans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Illinois Gov. Pritzker rips DeSantis over AP course

Hello and good Thursday morning. Fallout — The storm associated with Florida’s decision to reject an AP African American studies class — and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spirited defense of the state's move — continues to reverberate, including all the way to Illinois. Incoming— DeSantis complained...
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

A closer look at DeSantis' blowout win

Hello and good Wednesday morning. Data drive— A clearer picture is emerging about the November elections in Florida … and it reinforces the depth and the scope of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nearly 20 point reelection victory over Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. By the numbers— Some of the...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Scott pushes governors — including DeSantis — to return fed cash

Hello and welcome to Tuesday morning. That time of year— It’s about to be budget season in Tallahassee and that means Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin rolling out his recommendations on how to spend the billions in surplus money the state has accumulated the last few years. It's a sum built from both a quickly recovering economy after the peak of the pandemic … and billions of dollars in aid from the federal government.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy