Iowa State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
The Independent

Republican congresswoman acknowledges party’s abortion stance turned off midterm voters

A Republican congresswoman is acknowledging what analysts and especially pro-choice activists have known for months: Abortion rights, and the GOP’s opposition to them, hurt her party in November’s midterm elections.Nancy Mace made the admission on Sunday, speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press. She explained that after the fall of Roe vs Wade last year, protecting the right to seek an abortion was a top electoral priority for many Americans, both women and men, heading in to November.“We should have had a dozen or two-dozen seat majority this legislative session, but we don't because this is one of the issues...
Washington Examiner

Georgia voters say voting was easy, just like Jim Crow

Democrats and their media allies cried “Jim Crow” over Georgia’s 2021 election reforms. It was a political stunt from the start, and Georgia voters, including black voters, have clearly recognized it. A poll from the University of Georgia found that 90% of voters thought it was easy...
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia

Despite backers characterizing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to largely ban abortions after 15 weeks in Virginia as “a consensus” position, a Senate panel Friday rejected it, with one Republican joining unanimous Democratic opposition.  “I wish I could vote for this bill,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, a practicing OB-GYN who proposed an amendment to […] The post Republican senator breaks with GOP to oppose 15-week abortion bill in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.

