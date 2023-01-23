Read full article on original website
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
Vox
Katie Porter just kicked off California’s Senate race — and created a big Democratic liability
Christian Paz is a senior politics reporter at Vox, where he covers the Democratic Party. He joined Vox in 2022 after reporting on national and international politics for the Atlantic’s politics, global, and ideas teams, including the role of Latino voters in the 2020 election. Rep. Katie Porter of...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
POLITICO
Embattled House freshman George Santos gave his first floor remarks in support of Iranian protestors.
The underlying resolution later passed with just one dissenter. What happened: Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), facing a swirl of ethics problems and unceasing swarms of Washington press, delivered his first floor remarks on Wednesday as the House expressed its solidarity and support for those in Iran protesting their government. "Iranian...
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Washington Examiner
Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
abovethelaw.com
Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!
“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
US governor defends ban on African American history course
The Republican leader of the US state of Florida defended his ban on an African American studies course Monday, railing against its pushing of "social justice" topics such as "queer theory." He argued Monday that the purpose of education was the "pursuit of truth," and not to use schools as "an instrument of what they consider social justice and social change."
California lawmakers face Supreme Court limits as they weigh response to Lunar New Year shooting
The tragedies in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay underscore a murky future for the state’s nation-leading restrictions.
AOL Corp
Sexist, racist and classist: Why the feds are getting involved in school dress codes
Students, advocates, researchers and now a congressional watchdog agency are urging public schools to rethink their dress codes, which some argue are sexist, racist and classist, foster a culture of inequity and can interfere with some kids' access to an education. These issues were at the center of protests against...
them.us
Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School
As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. A group of around a half-dozen managers and assistant managers at Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises...
POLITICO
James Comer is asking the Secret Service for records related to individuals who visited Joe Biden’s home in Delaware since 2017 — after striking out with the White House.
The Secret Service has said it doesn't independently maintain a visitor's log. What’s happening? House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the Secret Service on Monday asking for “all documents and communications related to visitor information” for Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home from Jan. 20, 2017 through to the present day.
Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress
In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
Fox News' defense in defamation suit invokes debunked election-fraud claims
Disproven claims about Donald Trump's loss in 2020, many debunked in real time by Fox's own reporters, are part of Fox News' defense against a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
CNBC
Biden administration rolls out a blueprint for a 'renters bill of rights' – Here's what it includes
The Biden administration rolled out a blueprint for a renters bill of rights, a major win for tenants, advocates say. Some of the upcoming changes could include curbing 'egregious' rent hikes in certain properties, and more funding to get low-income tenants facing eviction access to legal representation. The Biden administration...
