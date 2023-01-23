ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call for not hanging up on him as Fulton County decision nears

Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia, and a second call which the...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Michigan and California institutions ban the word 'field' as racist

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Southern California's school of social work have taken steps to ban the word "field" on official documents, citing racist implications. In a Monday memo, the University of Southern California's Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work informed students, faculty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
abovethelaw.com

Yale Law School Had So Much Fun The First Time, They've Brought Recognized Hate Group Back To Campus!

“Fool me once, shame on… shame on you. Fool me… you can’t get fooled again.” — George W. Bush. Yale Law School had such a positive experience hosting Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom, an SPLC-recognized hate group, that it decided to give it another whirl! The last time resulted in a protest that got right-wing media madder than a gas stove ban at a critical race theory symposium. After taking its turn as a Wall Street Journal punching bag, some grandstanding federal judges threatened to boycott the school, and the school issued a new set of oxymoronic “freedom of speech rules” that earned derision from right and left.
AFP

US governor defends ban on African American history course

The Republican leader of the US state of Florida defended his ban on an African American studies course Monday, railing against its pushing of "social justice" topics such as "queer theory." He argued Monday that the purpose of education was the "pursuit of truth," and not to use schools as "an instrument of what they consider social justice and social change."
FLORIDA STATE
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

James Comer is asking the Secret Service for records related to individuals who visited Joe Biden’s home in Delaware since 2017 — after striking out with the White House.

The Secret Service has said it doesn't independently maintain a visitor's log. What’s happening? House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the Secret Service on Monday asking for “all documents and communications related to visitor information” for Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home from Jan. 20, 2017 through to the present day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Biden calls for assault weapons ban, but it lacks support in Congress

In the wake of two mass shootings in California, President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, just a few months after he signed into law bipartisan gun control legislation that fell short of banning the deadly weapons. On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif., killing 11 and wounding several others. And on Monday, seven people were killed in two related shootings in Half Moon Bay in Northern California. The Los Angeles County sheriff identified the weapon used in the Monterey Park mass shooting as a semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon, but a description...
CALIFORNIA STATE

