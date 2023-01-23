ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
informnny.com

Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the American Lung Association’s 21st-annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies. The state’s mixed grades remained the same for the second year in a row, with tobacco use rates in decline.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

The 'New York Medical Aid in Dying Act' is back; so are its critics

It’s one of the toughest ethical questions any of us will have to answer. If a loved one faces a terminal diagnosis, should they have the option to take their own life?. For the eighth year in a row, the New York Medical Aid in Dying Act has been introduced in Albany, this time sponsored by the new Assembly Health Committee Chair Amy Paulin and Senate Judiciary Chair Brad Hoylman-Sigal.
NEW YORK STATE
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
News 12

Study: 100% of New York hospitals report nursing shortages that they cannot fill

A recent survey by the Healthcare Association of New York State found that 100% of hospitals in the state have nursing shortages that they cannot fill. The study conducted in fall 2022 concluded that New Yorkers are losing access to care as a fiscal crisis is also affecting hospitals statewide. A total of 64% of hospitals reported a negative operating margin, meaning that they are losing money.
NEW YORK STATE
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
POLITICO

The Suburban state

We’ve seen reports before about states, including New Jersey, using federal Covid relief funds for things that are, to put it very generously, tangentially related to Covid. Take last year’s AP report about state expenditures around the country that included New Jersey’s $15 million for its 2026 World Cup bid.
NEW JERSEY STATE
cnycentral.com

NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children

New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul wants more money for DAs to enact criminal justice changes

Prosecutors in New York would receive millions of dollars more to help them implement criminal justice law changes under a proposal by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year as she seeks to navigate the thorny politics of addressing crime and public safety in New York. The proposal, which would increase funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate

NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
New York Post

Eric Adams dubs NYC private security group ‘wise’ guys for battling shoplifters

Mayor Eric Adams applauded a group of Bronx-based merchants so fed up with shoplifters that they hired private security guards to police Fordham Road, while also ordering his own police force to “arrest” and “prosecute” suspects. Hizzoner dubbed the Fordham Road Business District’s new patrol group a “wise strategy” when pressed about the plan Wednesday morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “We see the front page of the New York Post here this morning — I’ll hang it up — talking about how there are some here in the Bronx shopkeepers that there’s a sense of feeling the police aren’t doing enough,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

