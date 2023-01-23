Read full article on original website
EOU Board Hosts Special Meeting for Presidential Search
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. for a special meeting on the EOU Presidential Search. The meeting will take place in the Dixie Lund Board Room, Inlow Hall room...
Baker SD Board Approves Updated Scope for Remaining 2021-2023 Capital Bond Projects
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker School District) On January 5, Baker School District leadership, including all five board members, held a work session during which they were presented with updated information from the 2021-2023 Capitol Bond Projects Project Manager (Wenaha Group), Architect (LKV Architects), and Construction Manager/General Contractor (CB Const.) to help determine the new scope of 2021-23 capital bond projects going forward.
Young Children Can Explore Science on January 30th
LA GRANDE – (Release from InterMountain Education Service District) Children ages three to seven years old, along with their parents and siblings, are invited to an OMSI Science Night at Central Elementary School on Monday, January 30th. The event is a cooperative effort between the Blue Mountain Early Learning Hub and Central Elementary.
Baker County Cultural Coalition Grants Accepting Applications for Art and Culture Grants
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker County Cultural Coalition) The Baker County Cultural Coalition, part of the Oregon Cultural Trust, receives funding each year to provide small grants to arts, culture, heritage, and humanities organizations in Baker County with its next grant deadline on May 15th, 2023. The...
AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation to Harney County and Grant County residents
Harney/Grant County-Beginning February 2 and continuing through April 13, 2023. AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s through its Tax-Aide program here in Burns, and it’s free. The program has been ongoing in Harney County for over 30 years. The Foundation Tax-Aide program is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. The volunteers are locally trained and IRS certified individuals who understand the largest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.
Union County Solid Waste District Fined by DEQ
UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Department of Environmental Quality) The DEQ announced that the Union County Solid Waste District has been fined $9,000 dollars for solid waste related issues. Specifically, the district was fined for, “failing to maintain the leachate, gas collection systems and groundwater monitoring wells at the closed Fox Hill Landfill,” and impacting “transparency and accountability.” This is one of 13 penalties issued by the DEQ for December 2022, totally over $237,022 dollars.
Riverside Park Playground Replacement: How, Why and With Who?
LA GRANDE – The La Grande Parks and Recreation Department previously announced the planned replacement of the now twenty-year-old Riverside Park Playground, and that the public will be invited to help oversee, fund and design the new project. With the public discussion meeting scheduled for February 7, Parks and Rec Director Stu Spence has provided some additional insight into the project, including the reasoning for the replacement.
Welcome canine Deputy Daisy to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office
BAKER COUNTY – (From the Baker County Sheriff’s Office) Please join us in welcoming the newest member of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office…Deputy Daisy!. Deputy Daisy will be trained as a tracking canine to locate missing persons and apprehend criminal suspects. She will be working alongside her handler, Deputy Chad Mills. Daisy will have the unique experience of working with Search and Rescue as well as the Patrol Division. She will also be visiting schools and making appearances at community events.
Baker City PD unclaimed property announcement
BAKER CITY – The Baker City Police Department has in its physical possession a number of unclaimed personal property items. If you have an ownership interest in any of the unclaimed property, you must file a written claim with the Baker City Police Department by February 18, 2023 or you will lose your interest in this property.
Collaboration brings Native American exhibit to Quinn Coliseum
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) A collaboration between Eastern Oregon University (EOU) and the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture brought a “Native Sport” exhibit to Quinn Coliseum on Jan. 17. The “Native Sport” exhibit focuses on Native American athletes and will highlight regional...
Scholarship opportunities for Veterans, children of Veterans, grandchildren, or a spouse
UNION COUNTY – Scholarship opportunities are available for Veterans or Active Duty Service Members or dependent children or spouses of qualified veterans. The Pacific Northwest Veterans’ Alliance is offering recipients $1,000 scholarships each academic year. These scholarship opportunities are available to Veterans, children of Veterans, grandchildren, or a...
Lakefront hot springs and history meet at a remote Oregon resort
Driving up to The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in La Grande, Oregon, you might be struck by the grandeur of the building. Situated at the base of Craig Mountain and overlooking the expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley, the sprawling property with its neon sign “Hot Lake Springs” is a blend of stark isolation and historical intrigue. Travelers come for the hot springs but stay for the beauty of the area — and you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to experience it.
