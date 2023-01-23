Read full article on original website
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be...
Virginia students lobby for better mental health services
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia students are urging state lawmakers to improve mental health services, especially in schools. During a recent visit to the State Capitol with the advocacy group Virginia’s Youth in Action, Ishika Vij, a high school student in Loudoun County, and Heciel Nieves-Bonilla, a freshman at Virginia Commonwealth University, sounded the alarm about growing mental health needs.
Winds calming down and snow moving in late tonight
Wind Advisories are still in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. tonight. Eastern Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and most of Northeast Tennessee may still see some gusty winds through the evening. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered...
Mike Tyson accused of rape at New York nightclub in 1990s
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in a limousine after an outing at a popular nightclub in the 1990s. According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in Albany County Court, the boxer is...
Snow showers throughout the day Thursday
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The low will be 33 degrees. Very early Thursday morning, those showers will change over to snow. Thursday we will continue to see scattered rain and snow showers. The chance of...
Storm Team 11: Sunny and seasonal Tuesday
Enjoy the sunshine with highs in the mid 40’s in the mountains to near 50 in the Tri-Cities. Strong winds approach the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING from tonight through Wednesday.
