Enjoy the sunshine with highs in the mid 40’s in the mountains to near 50 in the Tri-Cities. Strong winds approach the region tonight into Wednesday morning. Given our topography, strong winds will have the potential to accelerate downslope with a damaging wind risk for the mountains and foothills of northeast Tennessee. This includes places like Holston Mtn, Roan Mtn, and Camp Creek. Wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 mph, with a HIGH WIND WARNING from tonight through Wednesday.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO