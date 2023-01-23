ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A woman in Brazil is recovering after welcoming a 16-pound baby boy earlier this month. Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to son Angerson on Jan. 18 at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. The infant, who measured 2 feet long, was delivered via C-section.
Tamara Walcott is remarkably good at setting goals and creating challenges that strengthen self-discipline. The single mother found herself lost in food addiction and chose to adopt a new lifestyle that would eventually earn her a Guinness World record title. Ms. Walcott, also known as the Plus Size Fit Queen, is a force in the fitness world who now holds the record for the heaviest deadlift by a woman.

