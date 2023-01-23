OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper broke ground on Wednesday where the W. Dale Clark Library once stood. Back in 1909, Mutual of Omaha got its start in downtown Omaha. Today, we are inspired by the energy here, and we are excited to be part of it,” Mutual Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said. “Our investment in a downtown headquarters tower provides a rare opportunity to create a dynamic workplace for our associates while contributing to the strength of our downtown.

