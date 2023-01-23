Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
If today is Opposite Day, does that mean today is not Opposite Day? #NationalOppositeDay
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January 25 marks National Opposite Day, a day that's only goal is to have fun, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. It is especially aimed at children, but it can also be useful for adults to break away from the wintertime blues. Some people celebrate the day on...
KETV.com
People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike
Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
doniphanherald.com
Once a flower girl and ring bearer at the same wedding, Omaha couple later ties the knot
OMAHA -- The picture of the flower girl and ring bearer hangs in the living room of the West Omaha home, right next to the TV. It serves a dual purpose. Newlyweds Tyler and Kristina Kanne love to look at it, and it’s proof that they really did walk up the aisle together in 1999, 23 years before they officially tied the knot.
fox42kptm.com
Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha
A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
News Channel Nebraska
Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
fox42kptm.com
Four Omaha chefs named semi-finalists for 2023 James Beard awards
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — On Monday, the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced, and there are four Omaha chefs on the list. The James Beard Awards is one of the highest awards that a chef can get, and the semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
doniphanherald.com
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
klkntv.com
Impersonator Joseph Hall goes full Elvis on Channel 8’s ‘Midday’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s own Joseph Hall, a renowned Elvis impersonator, stopped by the Channel 8 studio on Tuesday to promote an upcoming show. Hall is performing on Feb. 4 for “Viva Lied Vegas,” a fundraiser at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. The doors...
fox42kptm.com
Yocal Omaha held event to promote a local business owner battling cancer
(Omaha, Neb.) — Monday night Yocal Omaha held an event at Deviled Egg Co. They typically hold an event at a locally owned business to help promote the location but this one was special. “Natural selection, and then I also got wind of what she was dealing with on...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
fox42kptm.com
Tickets go on sale Friday for Brooks and Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour at CHI Health Center
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Tickets for Brooks and Dunn Reboot 2023 that is headed for Omaha's CHI Health Center go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release from the tour. Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
fox42kptm.com
Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper breaks ground, expected opening 2026
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper broke ground on Wednesday where the W. Dale Clark Library once stood. Back in 1909, Mutual of Omaha got its start in downtown Omaha. Today, we are inspired by the energy here, and we are excited to be part of it,” Mutual Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said. “Our investment in a downtown headquarters tower provides a rare opportunity to create a dynamic workplace for our associates while contributing to the strength of our downtown.
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
KETV.com
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
kmaland.com
Florida company invests in Mills County beef plant
(Des Moines) -- Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County. Officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company's planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen's Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.
