Omaha, NE

KETV.com

People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike

Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha

A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lants plan to uphold Mercer's tradition with hardware store

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City commissioners approved a Growth Fund loan to Jeff and Angie Lant as they work to open Lant Hardware at the former Mercer’s downtown location. Jeff Lant told the city that since he went part-time with the Nebraska City Police Department he and Angie have had a greater focus on their rental properties.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Four Omaha chefs named semi-finalists for 2023 James Beard awards

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — On Monday, the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced, and there are four Omaha chefs on the list. The James Beard Awards is one of the highest awards that a chef can get, and the semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper breaks ground, expected opening 2026

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Mutual of Omaha's 44-story skyscraper broke ground on Wednesday where the W. Dale Clark Library once stood. Back in 1909, Mutual of Omaha got its start in downtown Omaha. Today, we are inspired by the energy here, and we are excited to be part of it,” Mutual Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said. “Our investment in a downtown headquarters tower provides a rare opportunity to create a dynamic workplace for our associates while contributing to the strength of our downtown.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries

OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
NEBRASKA STATE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha neighborhood grant applications now available

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Applications for Mayor Stothert's neighborhood grants program are now being accepted for 2023 projects, according to the City of Omaha's website. Applicants must be registered and listed in the City of Omaha Neighborhood Directory by March 9, 2023. The city says proposals should focus on...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Florida company invests in Mills County beef plant

(Des Moines) -- Another major investor is pitching in on a proposed beef processing facility in Mills County. Officials with Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company Monday announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida is investing $150 million in the company's planned facility on a 132-acre parcel of land near the intersection of Interstate 29 and Bunge Road just south of the Pottawattamie-Mills County line. In a press release, Cattlemen's Heritage Principal Developer Chad Tentinger states the investment represents a critical milestone, allowing the company to break ground later this year. In a recent interview with KMA News, Tentinger projected an 18-month construction timeline for the project.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
OMAHA, NE

