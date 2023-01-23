ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028

CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
San Antonio Report

Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement

Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
San Antonio Report

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term

This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
San Antonio Report

James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Kinder Ranch

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio veterans who died without family remembered at Fort Sam Houston

Bob Johnson stands at attention, holding up an American flag as seven uniformed men nearby fire a 21-gun salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wearing a blue-jean vest with patches denoting his service in Vietnam, the Navy veteran joined fellow Patriot Guard Riders in a half-circle in front of a crowd of almost 100 people on a dreary, windy day to honor veterans almost forgotten.
San Antonio Report

