When County Judge Peter Sakai took office on Jan. 1, it marked the first change of executive leadership for Bexar County in more than two decades. As he begins his new role after more than 25 years in the judiciary, Sakai will share his vision for the first 100 days of his administration Thursday morning in an event hosted by the San Antonio Report and KLRN TV.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO