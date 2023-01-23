Read full article on original website
Council members move to boost renters’ awareness of their rights
Four San Antonio City Council members stood with several housing rights groups in the blustery rain Tuesday to announce a plan to raise awareness of renters’ existing rights to safe housing. Ultimately, they hope a “Tenant Bill of Rights” resolution will spread awareness of existing rights, and eventually lead...
Tech Port Center gets new name, $2.3M investment from Boeing
The Tech Port Center and Arena, a high-tech concert venue and e-sports center that opened last year on the South Side, has a new name and plans to expand its education offerings after Boeing announced a $2.3 million investment Tuesday in partnership with the Kelly Heritage Foundation. The name change...
New County Judge Peter Sakai to lay out his agenda in livestreamed event
When County Judge Peter Sakai took office on Jan. 1, it marked the first change of executive leadership for Bexar County in more than two decades. As he begins his new role after more than 25 years in the judiciary, Sakai will share his vision for the first 100 days of his administration Thursday morning in an event hosted by the San Antonio Report and KLRN TV.
CPS Energy board approves plan to phase out coal by 2028
CPS Energy’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Monday to approve a new energy mix, which will see the municipally owned utility phase out its use of coal by 2028. Under the approved plan, CPS Energy will shut down Spruce 1 by 2028 (assuming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will allow it) and convert Spruce 2 to a natural gas plant by 2027, which will run indefinitely.
After Uvalde shooting, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue police
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response. The San Antonio Democrat and other Democratic senators are introducing...
South San trustees reject bid to close four schools to avert financial crisis
A recommendation to close four South San Antonio Independent School District schools in an effort to avert a looming financial crisis was rejected by trustees during an emotional meeting Wednesday night. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre had recommended closing Athens Elementary School, Kindred Elementary School, Kazen Middle School and West Campus High...
Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio gets $840K to add mental health services
While the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio has long provided after-school and summer services for vulnerable youth, one area of care has been missing. That missing piece of the puzzle has become more pronounced in recent years as young people have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic and in the aftermath of repeated school shootings.
CPS Energy sells 5.9-acre parcel on River Walk to McCombs family
CPS Energy has sold a coveted stretch of vacant land on the River Walk — next to the San Antonio Museum of Art and across Interstate 35 from the Pearl — to a group owned by the McCombs family. McCombs Family Partners bought the 5.9-acre parcel, at the...
Need assistance lowering your property taxes? The City of San Antonio is set to help.
The City of San Antonio plans to host free workshops to help residents reduce their property tax bills, as well as access a number of other services designed to keep people in their homes. The sessions will help residents apply for a homestead exemption and provide coaching for residents who...
Efforts on the West Side seek to balance economic development and culture-rich neighborhoods
An ambitious plan to revive what some call the corazón of San Antonio, a historic neighborhood characterized by both rich cultural attributes and economic decline, is unfolding alongside low-key but no less deliberate efforts to secure its past and future. The Westside Legacy Fund, founded in recent months by...
Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement
Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term
This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
James Beard Awards serves up semifinalist nods for 9 San Antonio-area chefs, brewery
Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin was in an airport bathroom in Cancun when she received a text that caught her by surprise. “Congrats on the James Beard nomination,” said the text to Dobbertin at 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. She thought the person may have contacted the wrong person, but when she opened the link attached, she saw her name under “semifinalist” in the 2023 Emerging Chef category.
Incumbents report big cash hauls as candidates begin filing for May city elections
With the news that Councilwoman Ana Sandoval was stepping down from City Council, two District 7 candidates were among the first to submit their names for the open seat Wednesday, the first day for candidates to file for the May 6 municipal elections. Almost every other race is expected to...
San Antonio officials remain in the dark about TxDOT’s Broadway plans
Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation said this week that they’re ready to begin construction on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor as soon as late this year. The news came as a surprise to Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Manager Erik Walsh, who each said, as of Wednesday morning, that they hadn’t received an update from TxDOT.
How a world-class building is fueling Texas’ high-tech workforce
Texas continues to be seen as the place to grow a business and has the data to prove it: last year alone, the state was recognized as the leading destination for companies relocating from other states, according to the Texas Economic Development Office. Unsurprisingly, Texas is seeing an increasing appetite...
Only the beginning: North Loop 1604 expansion will make for a decade of on-ramps to traffic jams
Motorists who frequently travel North Loop 1604 have been coping with lane closures, major gridlock and other impacts of construction for more than a year. The first phase of the $1 billion lane expansion project began in May 2021 on a stretch of roadway spanning from State Highway 16 (Bandera Road) to Interstate 10.
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio veterans who died without family remembered at Fort Sam Houston
Bob Johnson stands at attention, holding up an American flag as seven uniformed men nearby fire a 21-gun salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wearing a blue-jean vest with patches denoting his service in Vietnam, the Navy veteran joined fellow Patriot Guard Riders in a half-circle in front of a crowd of almost 100 people on a dreary, windy day to honor veterans almost forgotten.
‘The march is necessary’: MLK March returns to San Antonio’s streets with renewed meaning
Massive crowds marched the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. March, one of the largest in the nation. Starting from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, tens of thousands walked the 3-mile route to Pittman-Sullivan Park to celebrate the birthday and legacy of the civil rights leader.
