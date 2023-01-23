There is more to the story about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s stiff-arm to a camera lens after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday. McCarthy came under fire overnight after he was photographed appearing to shove a cameraman while exiting the field at Levi’s Stadium. Following the incident, though, the cameraman took to Twitter to defend the 59-year-old coach, adding that the two met privately in the locker room. “Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Noah Bullard, a photographer for NBC 5 Sports, tweeted. “I can see how the photo appeared...

