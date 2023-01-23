Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: The Sharks are Dealing, Good/Bad News for Penguins Playoff Push
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins playoff push got some good news Wednesday, while the team got some bad news on goalie Tristan Jarry. The Colorado Avalanche visited the NHL trade market for some odds and ends. The Buffalo Sabres are interested in Sharks winger Timo Meier, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t want to be on the NHL trade block, and Jamie Oleksiak was bloodied in a big-time fight that he probably won.
Penguins Notebook: 4th Line Strong; DeSmith’s Miscalculation
It would have been perfectly understandable if Mike Sullivan and Paul Maurice had split a six-pack after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 7-6 overtime victory against Florida Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. A six-pack of antacid, that is. That’s because neither team showed much interest in paying attention to the...
NHL
OILERS PLUS: The Drop Episode 12 focuses on New York road trip
EDMONTON, AB - There's always plenty to chew on after a trip to the Big Apple. In the latest episode of The Drop, available exclusively on Oilers+, follow along as the Oilers make their way through New York on a three-game road trip for meetings with the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, January 25
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, January 25 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get the best Delta 8...
Letang Caps Spectacular Comeback Game with OT Winner, 7-6
This game was supposed to be about Kris Letang, who was appearing in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for the first time in 2023. About a half-hour before the opening faceoff of their game against Florida, however, the focus shifted to a guy who wasn’t in uniform: Tristan Jarry, who had been scheduled to start in goal for the Penguins, but was scratched because of an unspecified upper-body injury.
Hey, Brian Dumoulin Playing Much Better; Pens’ Circle of Life (+)
Criticism and spotty performance dogged Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin for the better part of the first half of the season, but some irony, recent injuries, and necessity spurred Dumoulin’s season. Last week, coach Mike Sullivan noted Dumoulin is playing his best hockey of the season, even if the defenseman more recently tried to sidestep the notion.
Post Register
Letang gets OT game-winner, leads Penguins over Panthers 7-6
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Out Until After All-Star Break
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry until after the NHL all-star break because of an unspecified upper-body injury. They brought up goalie Dustin Tokarski on emergency recall from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning and sent defenseman Ty Smith, a healthy scratch for the past three games, to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Jarry Late Scratch (Injury); Penguins Emergency Backup Goalie is Mike Chiasson
Tuesday morning, coach Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starting goalie. However, as warmup began, only Casey DeSmith was present. Jarry was not on the ice, nor was a second goalie. The Penguins will be in an emergency backup situation should DeSmith suffer an injury. Mike Chiasson is the...
Penguins Turn On Power … Like Flipping a Switch (+)
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first power play against Florida Tuesday night was an abject failure, in every conceivable sense. Their second one was even worse. Failing to generate a goal — or even a shot — the way the Penguins did on their first chance with the extra man is bad enough. Failing to score — and actually giving up a goal — as happened during their second one is exponentially worse.
Letang Activated from LTIR, Penguins Make Personnel Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday afternoon activated defenseman Kris Letang from Long Term Injured Reserve, clearing the way for him to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Letang has been out since Dec. 28. It would be logical that he will take the...
