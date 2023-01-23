ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

New study lists Arkansas, Oklahoma among worst states to retire

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LujBY_0kOB9cBe00

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re looking to settle down in Arkansas or Oklahoma, you may want to look elsewhere as both states were listed among the bottom 10 U.S. states to retire in a new study.

Personal finance website WalletHub conducted the study after discovering 25% of all nonretired adults have no retirement savings. The study compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics including affordability, health-related factors, and overall quality of life.

According to WalletHub, Arkansas was listed at #41 while Oklahoma landed at #47. Arkansas did rank #8 in affordability, but it may not be where one wants to be as it landed at #49 in quality of life and #44 in health care.

Study: Arkansas among worst states for jobs

Oklahoma ranked #19 in affordability, but #47 in quality of life and #43 in health care. Both states also landed in the top five of lowest adjusted cost of living and Arkansas ranked the fifth lowest for annual cost of in-home services.

The study listed Virginia as the best place to retire, followed by Florida, Colorado, Wyoming, and Delaware. Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky preceded Oklahoma as the worst places to retire.

WalletHub further notes that even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses as they replace only about 37% of the average worker’s earnings.\

For more information, visit WalletHub.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 10

Raccoon Whisperer
2d ago

It all depends on where people live in any state, and what they are looking for in a place to retire. We retired to Arkansas and love it here.

Reply(6)
2
Related
The Hill

Here are the states with the longest life expectancy

Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study.   A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020.   That number is about four years higher than…
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Poorest Town in Every State

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year.   Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
INDIANA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show

Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

2 Arkansas HS students among five friends killed in Wyoming crash

Two Arkansas high school students and three of their friends were killed on a road trip in a crash caused by a wrong way-driver on a Wyoming highway, authorities said. A string of crashes that led to the tragic incident began after a driver, allegedly under the influence, was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in his Dodge Ram and struck a passenger vehicle and commercial truck, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said. Police said a second commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the Dodge, crossed over the highway and slammed into a Ford F-150, killing high school...
WYOMING STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy