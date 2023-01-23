Man intoxicated on methamphetamine crashes stolen car into house

HERNSHAW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Marmet man has been charged in an ongoing investigation involving a vehicle being driven through a residence on Wednesday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 9:45 pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rock in Hernshaw, Kanawha County, WV regarding reports of a vehicle which had crashed into a house.

Corporal S. M. Adams, the investigating deputy in the case, determined that a black Subaru Impreza had crossed the center line, left the roadway, and crashed into the side of a house. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The driver – identified as Harold E. Harless Jr. – displayed behaviors of impairment at the scene, according to Corporal Adams. Harless also reportedly admitted to having use methamphetamine earlier in the day. Roadside field sobriety tests administered at the scene determined that Harless was in no condition to safely operate a motor vehicle. Harless was also learned to have been operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

Harless was placed under arrest as a result of the investigation and was charged with one count of misdemeanor driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and transported to South Central Regional Jail following the arrest to await arraignment by a Kanawha County Magistrate.

Reports indicate that Harless himself was not injured in the crash, nor was anyone who was inside the home at the time of the incident. The home is reported to have sustained significant damage as a result of the incident, however.

On Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, the owner of the black Subaru Impreza involved in the incident called 911 to report their vehicle having been stolen from their driveway. The stolen vehicle complaint is currently under investigation by the Marmet Police Department.

