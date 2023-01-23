ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Capital Region BOCES students learning snow removal

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UqSev_0kOB9Jbx00

ALBANY/SCHOHARIE ( NEWS10 ) — Students in the Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) program are learning to become snow plow operators who will look to keep the roadways clear and safe during treacherous winter weather. A number of Captial Region BOCES graduates from the construction/heavy equipment program have gone on to work at the New York State Department of Transportation and other county and town highway departments around the region.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“In the winter, I do a lot of snow clearing,” said Alex Stapf, current Voorheesville High School, and construction/heavy equipment senior. “I have multiple commercial and residential contracts,” said Stapf. Stapf also owns and operates Stapf’s Dirt Work and Grading, a business that offers snow removal.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMAB1_0kOB9Jbx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InHvp_0kOB9Jbx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaTHJ_0kOB9Jbx00

According to BOCES, There are currently more than 60 students from Schoharie, Schenectady, and Albany counties enrolled in the Construction/Heavy Equipment Program. Representatives from the New York State Department of Transportation and other area county highway departments actively pursue Capital Region BOCES students due to the skills they learn from the program.

Drunk driver flown to hospital after rollover crash

“It’s important for us to get our name out there and inform young people that we are a viable opportunity,” Marty McClune, director of operations at Albany County Department of Public Work, said during an event last school year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Some Capital Region schools close early due to snow

When snow begins to fall in the middle of the workday, it can be a real inconvenience for families who have young school children. NewsChannel 13 was at Rensselaer Junior and Senior High School for their early dismissal at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rensselaer City Schools are among more than...
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local districts continue to see school nurse shortage

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a nationwide shortage of nurses continues, local school districts have been impacted by a lack of available personnel. At Mohonasen, the district is temporarily contracting out to fill nursing positions. “It’s been a bit of a struggle. In the last two years, I think we’ve gone out for either nurse […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Additional snow welcome news for local ski resorts

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second winter storm in the span of a few days is bringing additional snowfall to areas across the Capital Region. The recent bursts of snow are a welcome sight for ski resorts, who have been challenged with mild temperatures and limited snowfall so far this season. Another fresh batch of […]
QUEENSBURY, NY
WIBX 950

How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?

It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George area app gets emergency info through where texts won’t

A new phone app is being used in Lake George, Glens Falls and Warren County at large in order to keep residents better equipped with updates during emergency situations. The new Ready Warren County NY app is being pushed as a way to get emergency information into the hands of county residents, whether they live in community centers or out in the lower Adirondacks.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow emergency declared in Pittsfield

Due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared in Pittsfield, Massachusetts for the purposes of parking restrictions. The snow emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and will go on until 7 a.m. on Friday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy