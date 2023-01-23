ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best yoga pants in 2023

Yoga pants, yoga leggings, workout leggings and yoga tights -- no matter what you call these high waist, stretchy, spandex-like workout pants, they've undeniably become a socially acceptable form of bottoms when you're out in public. So, what yoga pants are best? That depends on what you're looking for. We've found the best yoga pants on Amazon, the softest yoga leggings, the best flare yoga pants and more. Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $8825" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 and up (reduced from $128 and up)Alo Yoga Airbrush high-waist bootcut legging, $108If you're doing hot yoga, Pilates, running errands...
pethelpful.com

Precious Dog in Florida Is Having Trouble Getting Adopted Because She's 'Too Old'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Far too often are senior dogs over looked. We see TikTok videos of these precious fur babies in shelters for months at a time. And it's all because they're a little older. We wish everyone could see how special senior dogs are.
VENICE, FL
msn.com

The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals

Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

Animal shelter goes viral with adoption ad for ‘fire-breathing demon’ dog

He's a 26-pound, black-and-white dog up for adoption at Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York. "At first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him. We promise you, that won’t be the case," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 17 that has gone viral. "Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package."
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
housebeautiful.com

The best flooring trends to look out for in 2023

A new year has arrived and so have the interior trends set to shape the months ahead. And when it comes to flooring, bold patterns, cosy carpets and neutral colours inspired by the natural world will be big in 2023. 'For 2023, giving our homes a new lease of life...
AOL Corp

'My skin looks 10 years younger': Amazon's bestselling anti-aging scrub is 70% off, today only

It's a fact of life: Over time, your skin can show signs of aging. Wrinkles, scars and dead skin cells add up to you have dull-looking skin. While you can't turn back time, nearly 20,000 Amazon shoppers swear by a bestselling anti-aging scrub for more glowy, youthful-looking skin. It's called the M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub and, just for today, it's 70% off at Amazon.
Reader's Digest

Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day

With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
CBS News

Are tip requests getting out of hand? Many consumers say yes.

Across the country, there's a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they're tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What's next, they wonder — are we going to be tipping our doctors and dentists, too?As more businesses adopt digital payment methods, customers are automatically being prompted to leave a gratuity — many times as high as 30% —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware

If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
