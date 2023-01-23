ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgbh.org

Dave Epstein's forecast: Wednesday's snow won't be a high-impact storm

Another weather system is coming to the Boston area — but don’t expect a high-impact storm in most of the region. A few flakes flying across the area this afternoon are the precursor to more significant precipitation this evening and overnight. This will not be a big snowmaker. Rather, we are going to see a windswept soaking rain developing after a little bit of snow.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

One down, one more to go. But at least we get a break on Tuesday. In fact, this is the brightest day we’ve seen in over a week! Sun should help get us well above the melting point in the afternoon, as we leap back into the 40s in most spots. Tuesday night, the colder air will settle in – just as the next storm rolling out of the Southern Plains takes aim at New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Top Ten Largest Snowstorms in Massachusetts History

Skiers, snowboarders, plow drivers, and snow lovers of all kinds, more snow is on the way to Massachusetts!. During a typical Massachusetts winter (if there is such a thing) the largest blizzards tend to arrive in the month of February, however, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information, January is, in fact, the month that sees the highest snowfall total. Meaning snowfalls are smaller than in February but more frequent.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts

Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA

