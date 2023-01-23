Driver fatigue was a factor in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on US 79 in Guthrie that injured both drivers. Guthrie Police Sgt. Kevin Saunders says 23-year old Austin Burden of Morgantown was southbound near Novelis just before 6 a.m. when he said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of a car driven by 28-year old Amber Rosser of Lewisburg, who was preparing to turn into a construction site.

MORGANTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO