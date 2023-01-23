Read full article on original website
WBKO
Man arrested after police chase in Franklin
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested following a police chase in Simpson County around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office says the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted Kentucky State Police Post 3, advising they were in a vehicle pursuit where the suspect was failing to maintain lane and later reportedly threw narcotics out the window.
WBKO
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
14news.com
Madisonville car crash sends 1 adult, juvenile to hospital
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital. According to the Madisonville Police Department that happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brown Road and Sunrise Drive. Police say the driver of the first vehicle was...
WBKO
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
whopam.com
Russellville PD: Multiple vehicles stolen from dealership
The Russellville Police Department is investigating after Newton Chevrolet of Russellville was burglarized Sunday. According to a news release, several subjects broke into the Newton Chevrolet in the early morning hours Sunday and took keys to multiple vehicles. At least five vehicles were stolen, and there was extensive property damage to the business.
whopam.com
Two arrested following early morning traffic stop
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday morning led to the arrests of two suspects on felony drug trafficking charges. Hopkinsville police stopped 25-year old Servelia Bibbs of Hopkinsville for speeding just after 4 a.m. and an arrest citation says the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Marijuana was reportedly in plain view and Bibbs admitted to smoking it earlier in the day, according to the report.
WSMV
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop 38-year-old Julian Bell for going 46 mph over the speed limit on Pembroke Road and he fled while giving officers an obscene gesture. The pursuit reportedly came...
whopam.com
Woman, child injured in Madisonville accident
A woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning at Brown Road and Sunrise Drive in Madisonville. It happened about 5 a.m. and Madisonville police identifies the drivers as 38-year old Olivia Rigney of Madisonville and 34-year old Joshua Everly of Owensboro. Rigney and a nine-year-old passenger...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Doorbell captures porch pirate in the act
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 17 a porch pirate was captured on video surveillance. The victim observed the theft, after being notified by an alert from his doorbell camera. The suspect rides his bike up to the front porch of the residence, takes a package off the porch,...
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Identified As Tuesday Stabbing Victim
Police have released the name of a man who was severely injured in a stabbing on West 13th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 20-year-old Lorentez Sherrill, of Hopkinsville, was stabbed in the roadway on West 13th Street and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was treated at Jennie Stuart Health and then flown to another hospital due to his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigate West 13th Street Stabbing
whopam.com
Two injured in US 79 accident
Driver fatigue was a factor in a rear-end collision Tuesday morning on US 79 in Guthrie that injured both drivers. Guthrie Police Sgt. Kevin Saunders says 23-year old Austin Burden of Morgantown was southbound near Novelis just before 6 a.m. when he said he fell asleep at the wheel and struck the rear of a car driven by 28-year old Amber Rosser of Lewisburg, who was preparing to turn into a construction site.
WBKO
Police: County-owned ATVs stolen from Glasgow park
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating after several ATVs were stolen from a garage at a local park. Police say that the door to a garage at Jackie Browning Park was pried open and two ATVs that are owned by the county were stolen from the garage. The alleged theft happened last Wednesday, police said.
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
