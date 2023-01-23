Read full article on original website
Related
New Belgium ditches iconic Fat Tire recipe to attract younger drinkers
Fat Tire, one of the most iconic craft beers over the past three decades, has received a complete makeover by New Belgium Brewing.The flagship beer was first created in the basement of a Fort Collins home by the founders of New Belgium Brewing, and for the first time in 32 years, it is getting a major change to its recipe and branding."We spent the better part of the last two years working on this recipe refresh," said Christian Holbrook, Brew Master at New Belgium.As breweries across the nation experience a changing market, New Belgium decided in late 2020 that the...
A trademark war is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal maker
The most unlikely of trademark wars is brewing between an indie rock band and a major breakfast cereal manufacturer, with a line of cereal cups at the heart of the fight. Post Foods has filed a complaint against the band OK Go, saying it was a preemptive move following months of legal threats from the band, which claimed the company was trying to capitalize on its name.
KSDK
Pitcher Perfect: Alpha Brewing Co. releases jazzy 'Junk Drawer' beer
Dana DiPiazza got to the bottom of the "junk drawer" Monday morning at Alpha Brewing Company. After new year cleanouts, Alpha's "I do" brew is up next on the menu!
“Temporarily Closed” Red Lobster Location Now Permanently Closed, While a Second Location Also Shutters
One location has been confirmed by the company as no longer planned for a reopen, while an unrelated location has also permanently shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Syracuse.com, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS19News.com.
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
What's the Difference Between Whiskey and Whisky?
No, it doesn't make sense when you say you love bourbon but hate whiskey.
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
CNBC
5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
msn.com
How To Tell Beer Has Gone Bad
It's no secret that beer is one of the most popular beverages in the U.S. Beer Info claims that an average adult guzzles up approximately 28.2 gallons of beer per year -- which is around one six-pack per week. Beer is one of those alcoholic beverages that is frequently used in social situations, such as celebrating the Super Bowl or catching up with a friend, so it makes sense why so much of it is consumed yearly.
Blake’s Hard Cider releases its first nonalcoholic beverage, ‘Sorta Pop’
The low-calorie drink with probiotics is supposed to be better for you and your gut
WMTW
Fireball is getting sued for selling mini bottles that don't actually contain whiskey
If you've ever walked into your local gas station and excitedly picked up one, or even a handful of mini Fireball bottles, you might want to sit down for this news. It turns out that the teeny bottles don't contain any whiskey whatsoever. Like most gas station beverages moonlighting as cocktails or hard liquor, Fireball Cinnamon is actually a malt beverage.
Michter’s Just Dropped Its First Celebration Whiskey in Four Years
While the core Michter’s expressions are easy to find and affordable, the distillery is also no stranger to high-priced whiskey releases. And one of these, the extremely limited-edition Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey, is set to return to the lineup next month for the first time since 2019. Michter’s 10-, 20- and 25-year-old bourbon and rye whiskeys are all high-priced bottles, with the oldest age statements often commanding more than 10 grand on the secondary market. Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey has an SRP of $6,000, but you’ll likely find it for double or triple that online—provided you can actually find one of...
Customer Files Fireball Class Action Over 'Whisky' Mini-Bottles
Anna Marquez is fired up over faux whiskey, per a new lawsuit against Fireball manufacturer Sazerac.
Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top spots
Think you know what the top items were? You might want to think again - Trader Joe's 'retired' five items, giving different products the chance to shine this year.
You got peanut butter and chocolate on my crackers! Reese’s reveals Dipped Animal Crackers
There’s a new Reese’s snack on shelves as the candy company has revealed Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers. As you might expect from the name, the new product has 13 different shapes of animal crackers, covered in peanut butter candy, and then dipped in milk chocolate. The new candy-coated cracker “give you that delicous Reese’s taste, now in snack form,” according to a press release.
Punch
A Vodka Martini Unlike Any Other
At Boticario in Buenos Aires, malt-infused vodka and sea salt foam draw inspiration from the Arctic Ocean in this high-concept spin on the classic. Every two months, guests who stumble into Buenos Aires’ Boticario have the opportunity to embark on a novel drinking experience. The rotating cocktail menus explore an array of conceptual motifs, from botany and medicine to climate change and zero-waste principles. With each new theme, Boticario, whose name translates to “apothecary” in Spanish, delivers experimental drinks, all while pushing the boundaries of flavor, technique and process.
msn.com
Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine + Video
If you like root beer you are going LOVE this alcoholic adult beverage recipe for Crock-Pot Root Beer Moonshine! Everclear grain alcohol or vodka is sweetened and flavored with root beer extract for this perfect sipping flavored “moonshine” recipe!. Slow Cooker Root Beer Moonshine. This is the first...
‘Lobsterfest’ is back at Red Lobster with two new dishes and a returning favorite
Lobsterfest is back at Red Lobster with two new dishes featuring the seafood. Lobsterfest starts today, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and will continue for a limited time.
Clemens: Wine is the most interesting drink
Wine is the world’s most interesting alcoholic beverage. You expect wine columnists to make such an assertion, but we can back up the claim. There are three essential types of alcoholic beverages: beer, wine, spirits. Thanks to cultural and economic factors, beer has long been the most popular in the U.S. for several reasons. ...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0