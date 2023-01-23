The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.

