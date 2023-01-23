ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Reuters

Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
chatsports.com

Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'

Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
BBC

Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies

A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Black Enterprise

LGBTQ Advocates Heated with Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai

Beyoncé brings the entertainment but she also brings the backlash. After a breathtaking performance in Dubai last weekend, advocates for the LGBTQ community are trying to break her soul. Queen Bey was the main event at the grand opening of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis. Her first live performance...
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
WVNews

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
BBC

Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk

Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
SB Nation

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.

