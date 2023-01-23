Read full article on original website
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Shakira is reportedly raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property
Shakira is reportedly protecting her privacy and raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property, as informed by El Universal. The 45-year-old Colombian recording artist hired a company to bring to her Barcelona home a cement mixer to block some areas that might...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Dani Alves Imprisoned for Allegedly Raping a 23-year-old Woman
Dani Alves, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, has been sentenced to prison in Spain. Alves was imprisoned over the weekend without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December, 2022.
Shakira welcomes Gerard Piqué into her home to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan
Shakira might be the number one artist on Spotify at the time of this article, but when it comes to her kids, she is a mom first. The Colombian singer put her differences with her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, aside to reunite and celebrate the birthday of their...
Soccer-New Dutch coach to return to traditional tactics
AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - New Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman says he will return to the traditional Dutch way of playing after predecessor Lous van Gaal upset sensibilities by changing the team's approach during his tenure in charge.
“We need him” Erik ten Hag chooses star forward to stay at Man United amid PSG’s interest rumors
Eric ten Hag has navigated the ship at Old Trafford as the English supergiant has finally unleashed their true color and they are firmly back into the title contention is like music to the ears among the fans. Marcus Rashford is instrumental to Manchester United’s success and the Englishman is...
Erik ten Hag defends Man United's £86m winger Antony after Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand led a chorus of criticism after the Brazilian struggled in loss at Arsenal... but Dutch coach admits he 'must be more direct'
Erik ten Hag has defended Manchester United's £86million winger Antony amid a storm of criticism. Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand were among the pundits asking whether the Brazilian is contributing enough after United's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ten Hag was desperate to sign Antony from his former...
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Mark Clattenburg forced to flee Egypt after shocking abuse as club chief claims ex-Prem referee is in gay relationship
FORMER Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg has been forced to flee Egypt where he was in charge of the country’s whistlers. The Englishman has suffered harsh criticism and personal attacks from Mortada Mansour, the president of Zamalek Sporting Club. Mansour has been critical of Clattenburg’s role in Egyptian football...
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
LGBTQ Advocates Heated with Beyoncé’s Performance In Dubai
Beyoncé brings the entertainment but she also brings the backlash. After a breathtaking performance in Dubai last weekend, advocates for the LGBTQ community are trying to break her soul. Queen Bey was the main event at the grand opening of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis. Her first live performance...
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
Moises Caicedo: Midfielder 'focused on Brighton' amid Chelsea transfer talk
Moises Caicedo has said he is "focused on Brighton" amid speculation about his future at the club. The Seagulls reportedly turned down a £55m bid by Chelsea, who could make an improved offer for the 21-year-old before the transfer window closes. The defensive midfielder joined Brighton in February 2021...
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
