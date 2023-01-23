MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials said Tuesday that they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email. He didn’t explain whether the system was banning the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He didn’t immediately respond to follow-up inquiries seeking more details.

