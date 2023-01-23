Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Pa. Senate passes bill to allow farm vehicles to make home deliveries
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation Wednesday that would enable those with a farm vehicle registration plate to deliver milk and other agricultural products to homes, the Senate Republican Communications Office shared. Senate Bill 95 aims to “streamline the home delivery of agricultural products.” It would allow vehicles with farm vehicle registration […]
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
House Republican heavyweights are tripping over each other to launch hearings on Biden's handling of the border
Jordan's Judiciary committee will hold a hearing on border security next week, jumping ahead of another one planned by Comer's Oversight committee.
Biden administration announces move to fight 'organic fraud'
The USDA National Organic Program (NOP) announced that it would be strengthening its oversight and standards of products labeled "organic".
ABC News
EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. EPA has not revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest animal operations — which hold thousands of hogs, chickens and...
High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple.
U.S. to pay dairy farmers $100M to offset new challenges
U.S. dairy farmers will get a second round of payments, worth nearly $100 million, to help offset losses from drought, supply chain issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S.-E.U. Sign Tariff Rate Quota Agreement & NASDA Sets 2023 Policy
**U.S. and European Union trade leaders signed the U.S.-EU Tariff Rate Quota Agreement. Once implemented, the agreement will enable the U.S. to preserve its existing access to the EU market for various agricultural commodities following the United Kingdom's exit from the EU two years ago. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office...
Agriculture Online
U.S. rejects Mexico proposals on GMO corn trade
Mexico has failed to satisfy the “grave concerns” of the United States over a potential ban on imports of U.S.-grown GMO corn, said trade officials after negotiations in Mexico City on Monday. “We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, USDA Confuses U.S., January 16th 2023
The December 1 USDA Hogs and Pigs Report indicated the market hog inventory at 66.966 million, a year ago 68.321 million. A 2% decrease year over year. After seeing the 2% decline in inventory it was a surprise to us when we read the U.S. government’s quarterly Animal Product Production Report released last week.
Agriculture Online
Surprising traders, USDA reports smaller corn and soy harvests and shorter supplies
Today, USDA released three major reports, including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), Annual Crop Production, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. Combined, they tell a story of a smaller 2022 harvest and smaller domestic supplies of corn, soybeans, and wheat. January 2023 WASDE Report. 2022/2023 U.S. Ending Stocks.
Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills
Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
foodsafetynews.com
APHIS is preparing Environmental Impact Statement on worsening avian flu outbreaks
Avian flu has burned through 60 million domestic birds in at least 47 states, egg prices have hit the stratosphere, and more troubling, the virus is mutating to infect mammals including three Montana grizzly bears. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has responded to these dark events by...
Iowa wants to ban food-stamp users from buying meat and flour
A fight over food-stamps is brewing in Iowa, where Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill that would bar people who receive government nutrition benefits from using them to buy a wide variety of foods, including fresh meat, butter and flour. The bill, called House File 3, was introduced earlier this month by state House Speaker Pat Grassley. The lawmaker, whose grandfather is Sen. Chuck Grassley, told CBS2Iowa that the bill is needed to trim spending the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to free up funding for other priorities. SNAP is fully funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a federal...
agupdate.com
USDA reports give corn market direction
USDA released four major reports on Jan. 12 – reports that will help set the direction for the corn market. After the holidays, USDA released the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE); the annual crop summary, which is the final official numbers for planted and harvested acres, as well as yields, for corn, soybeans, and some of the other major crops; the Quarterly Grain Stocks report, which is an inventory of how much grain is in the system and how fast we are moving through those inventories; and the winter wheat seeding report.
foodsafetynews.com
Deadline approaches for USDA food safety program reimbursements
The USDA is reminding growers of specialty crops, which includes fruits and vegetables, of a Jan. 31 deadline to apply for the agency’s Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program. The Jan. 31 deadline is for expenses incurred in 2022. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will accept applications...
agequipmentintelligence.com
December 2022 Tractor & Combine Analysis
Our data base for tractor retail sales and field inventory is derived from AEM’s monthly Flash Reports. Under 40 Horsepower Tractors – The sale of tractors in this category certainly did not rise to our original forecast expectation due to unforeseen inflationary pressures on the U.S. general economy.
