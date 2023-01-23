Read full article on original website
Texas Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 10 Items!
Is it time to get ready for some Spring cleaning soon? This is the time of the year when we start going through our stuff to either give away or donate. And, of course, an AWESOME place to do this is the Goodwill Stores. Not only are you giving back to those who may be able to use your stuff, but you're also giving to the MISSION of the Goodwill stores.
Central Texas cafe ranked among best pie restaurants in America by Food Network
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it’s not quite Pi Day in the USA, it’s always a welcome time to talk about one of the greatest desserts known to mankind, especially since Monday, January 23 is National Pie Day (trust us, there’s a difference). National Today encourages, “Naturally,...
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
KFDA
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps. Those using these benefits will soon see a drastic change in their benefits. In March, all benefits will return to normal...
keranews.org
Extra SNAP food benefits for Texans set to expire next month
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020, families around the nation have been receiving emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP and often thought of as “food stamps.”. In practice, this extension of benefits is relatively modest, mostly...
theprairienews.com
Government food assistance not enough for families
Gas and food prices have increased as inflation continues to rise this year and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. Some have no choice but to purchase high-cost foods while others try to look for cheaper options. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 82% of...
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
keranews.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Celebrate the New Lunar Year, travel back in time to the ’90s with a cover band, or enjoy a theater play by talented local artists, all in one fun-packed weekend in Collin County. Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat and get everything planned for an amazing two-day break from the daily routine.
news4sanantonio.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
Bulverde, TX- According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Starting salaries to increase at state hospitals, living centers, jobs open in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said it is planning to increase salaries at state hospitals and state living centers to help recruit more staff and increase beds at these locations. Officials also want to increase the starting wages. “Maintaining a highly skilled, well-trained healthcare workforce is critical to providing […]
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Gesundheit Texas! Here Is An At Home Remedy To Get Of Allergies
I wrote an article earlier this month begging everyone in Texas to take allergy season seriously. From experience, this month I’ve had two sinus infections, allergies out of this world, scratchy throat, and itchy eyes and I for one am not a fan of it. Once I wrote the article on warning Texans about allergy season, I received a lot of direct messages asking me what may be some home remedies that I can use to get a handle on my allergies or just plain get rid of them.
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
KWTX
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. “Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican...
