Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Related
greaterlongisland.com
The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices
Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
longisland.com
Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park Rebrands, Now Kinya Ramen Yakitori
It’s a strange fusion of ramen and cajun boil but some who have visited the newly branded restaurant have been delighted while others are confused. The Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park has rebranded to become Kinya Ramen Yakitori. The switch is more of an addition with ramen added to their cajun boils. The restaurant is under the same management according to someone who answered the phone there, who said they have just added ramen to the menu and they are not serving sushi yet.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
stupiddope.com
Experience the Best Lobster Sandwich at Shinnecock Lobster Factory
As seafood enthusiasts, we at stupidDOPE are always on the lookout for the best lobster sandwiches in the country. So when we were given the opportunity to visit the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost in Southampton, NY, we jumped at the chance. Upon arriving at the...
Upworthy
New York restaurant run by grandmothers from around the world is a hit with customers
The art of cooking requires experience, expertise and a whole lot of love. It is a meaningful connection you create with the cuisine, the people who make it and the ones you share it with. This Staten Island restaurant has successfully done this through its food and the love they share with its customers. It is run by grandmothers who are known as "nonnas of the world" and everyone claps for them every single day before it closes, reports The Washington Post.
longisland.com
Frightful Fun in Farmingdale: Haunted House of Hamburgers
It may be the middle of winter, but if you drive past 330 Fulton Street in Farmingdale, you just might think it was closer to October 31. A faux graveyard, eerie music, and photo-op-ready benches adorned with Frankenstein and his bride, mark Haunted House of Hamburgers, a year-round theme restaurant destination for lovers of the spooky and macabre.
greaterlongisland.com
Patchogue announces first annual Pride parade this summer
It’s official — Patchogue is going to host its first-ever Pride parade this June. James Diele-Stein, who’s on the board of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce and is co-chair of its retail association, told Greater Long Island that the first annual Patchogue Pride Parade is in the works for Sunday, June 4.
27east.com
Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End
A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Southampton Village Police deployed to a Hampton Road establishment on January 18 in response to a complaint regarding fraudulent purchases. The victim reported two men purchased two books and a Lego set totaling $1,520.74 using a stolen credit card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Eddie Perry, 33, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, on January 18. Southampton Village Police were called to a Pulaski Street residence where the caller reported damage to a front window and a suspicious vehicle in the driveway. The resident chased a man away who drove ... by Staff Writer.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
tripsavvy.com
You Can Recreate a 1940s Hudson River Trip on These Historic Train Cars
Craving a taste of the golden age of travel? Train lovers and history buffs are about to get the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams when two restored railroad cars from one of the country's most historic trains make a comeback next month. The United Railroad Historical Society...
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
longisland.com
Pierogibites & More Opens in Bellmore
Pierogibites & More, a Polish-Ukrainian restaurant opened in Bellmore recently serving up pierogies, kielbasa and, as the name suggests, more. Their pierogi dinner includes eight pieces of boiled or fried pierogi served with sour cream and caramelized onions ($13). Grilled kielbasa is a simple plate of two kielbasa served with caramelized onions and mustard ($7). They also have meat croquette, a fried breaded crepe filled with pork ($7). You can also get meat-stuffed cabbage served with tomato sauce ($7) and a cheese blintz sweetened with farmer’s cheese ($7).
tmpresale.com
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour in Huntington, NY Jun 8th, 2023 – presale code
New Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour presale code has finally been added. While this exclusive presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour show tickets earlier than tickets go on sale to the public!!!. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Kevin...
islipbulletin.net
More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
weddingsparrow.com
Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island
Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
Anthony Galante, 70, Staten Island Ferry captain, dies after a 2-year battle with 9/11-related cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Anthony Galante was sailing the Staten Island Ferryboat Gov. Herbert H. Lehman from Whitehall Terminal to the St. George Ferry Terminal when airplanes hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Galante brought the ferry safely to the dock and unloaded the passengers before...
Comments / 0