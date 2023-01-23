It’s a strange fusion of ramen and cajun boil but some who have visited the newly branded restaurant have been delighted while others are confused. The Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park has rebranded to become Kinya Ramen Yakitori. The switch is more of an addition with ramen added to their cajun boils. The restaurant is under the same management according to someone who answered the phone there, who said they have just added ramen to the menu and they are not serving sushi yet.

FLORAL PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO