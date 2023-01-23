A statement of charges made by the Punxsutawney Area School District against a co-principal of the high school was modified last night by the school board. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to approve an amendment to the statement of charges against Paul Hetrick. The amendment includes new allegations that came to light during the district’s investigation into claims that Hetrick allegedly harassed an employee on multiple occasions and violated the conditions of his administrative leave. In a statement, the board said that the “vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the public school code.”

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO