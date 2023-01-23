ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College

Centre County United Way Names New Executive Director

A Penn State alumna is returning to the area to lead the Centre County United Way. Paula M. Williams will become CCUW’s executive director on Feb. 6 following a national search by the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have found Paula Williams to assume...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Port Matilda Funding Issues

A town hall meeting was held in Centre County Tuesday evening, at the Huston Township Community Center, to discuss the funding issue affecting Port Matilda EMS. The EMS service is asking for more financial support from the municipalities they serve. Officials say grant money they just received cannot be used...
PORT MATILDA, PA
Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre County Courthose Construction Project

One of Centre County’s best known and most historic structures is expected to be the site of an upcoming construction project that could have far reaching implications. At the Centre County Courthouse, the courthouse itself is structurally stable, but on each side of the courthouse, retaining walls, each at least one-hundred-years-old, are crumbling and falling apart.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Central Pa Humane Society Chili Fest & Wing 2023 Winners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society raised over $34,000 at its annual Chili Fest & Wings Event at the Bavarian Hall in Altoona, Blair County. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner takes us to the sights and sounds from the weekend’s fundraiser. Over 600 people joined in on the festivities on January 21, 2023.
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County

A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Punxsutawney Co-Principal Charges

The Punxsutawney Area School District school board met Tuesday evening for a special meeting in regards to the charges against High School co-principal Paul Hetrick. The School board voted to approve an amendment to the statement of charges. The amendment includes new allegations that were brought up during the district’s investigation which claim that Hetrick sexually harassed an employee on multiple occasions and violated the conditions of his administrative leave.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
The Punxsutawney mural: Meet the artist behind the design

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day is just around the corner and with the thousands of people making the trek to Gobbler’s Knob, it’s important to note other sites that commemorate the groundhog festivities. One of those can be found downtown and it is a mural full of passion and creativity. The mural highlights Punxsutawney […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Area Woman Accused of Filing False Documentation to Collect Over $12K in Rental Assistance

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman allegedly filed false documentation to collect over $12,000.00 in rental assistance money for a Big Run Borough residence. According to court documents, on Friday, January 13, 2023, the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Alexis N London, of Rockton, Clearfield County, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
BIG RUN, PA
STATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST PUNXSY CO-PRINCIPAL MODIFIED

A statement of charges made by the Punxsutawney Area School District against a co-principal of the high school was modified last night by the school board. At a special meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to approve an amendment to the statement of charges against Paul Hetrick. The amendment includes new allegations that came to light during the district’s investigation into claims that Hetrick allegedly harassed an employee on multiple occasions and violated the conditions of his administrative leave. In a statement, the board said that the “vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the public school code.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On

Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

