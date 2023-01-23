Tonight will be cold with clearing skies, and temperatures will drop in the 30s. Thursday will be beautiful and cool with abundant sunshine. The winds will be breezy at times breezy out of the northwest. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, and some may see a light freeze. Dry weather sticks around through Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. Saturday, we will see a few more clouds and temps in the low 60s. Rain chances return on Sunday and look like they will last through the middle of next week.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO