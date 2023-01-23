Read full article on original website
WLOX
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Tonight will be cold with clearing skies, and temperatures will drop in the 30s. Thursday will be beautiful and cool with abundant sunshine. The winds will be breezy at times breezy out of the northwest. Thursday night into Friday morning will be a little colder with lows in the low to mid 30s, and some may see a light freeze. Dry weather sticks around through Friday with high temperatures in the 50s. Saturday, we will see a few more clouds and temps in the low 60s. Rain chances return on Sunday and look like they will last through the middle of next week.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. Meteorologists with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service completed damage surveys...
NOLA.com
Tornado watch issued for much of southeast Louisiana
A line of thunderstorms and severe wind is moving across the area, prompting a tornado watch covering much of southeast Louisiana. At least 22 parishes were placed under a watch at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported, including the entire New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette metro areas.
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
Mississippi Skies: Cold, blustery day on tap as we watch for next storm system
If you’re hoping for sunshine and warm temperatures today, you’ll have to travel to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The rest of the state will struggle to get out of the 40s today with temperatures feeling cooler than that as we continue experiencing some strong wind gusts. We’re also...
theadvocate.com
Potentially severe storms on Tuesday to usher in cold front, forecasters say
An approaching cold front is the culprit behind a line of storms expected in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on Tuesday, with the potential for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. "Severe weather is expected, with the potential for a few tornadoes, as the storms move through," said...
Parish-by-parish list of closures, shelters ahead of severe weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas. This afternoon the main story will be the strong south winds kicking in. A high wind warning has been issued for our area as non-thunderstorm winds could gust to 50 mph through the afternoon and evening.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
LIST: Severe weather shelters open on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, January 24, emergency officials and cities in Mississippi are preparing for the storms. The following storm shelters and safe rooms will be open: Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast. The list will be updated if more shelters and safe […]
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
WLOX
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
WDSU
Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Tornado risk continues overnight along Gulf Coast after damaging storms ripped through Houston
Tornadoes tore through southeastern Texas and western Louisiana Tuesday afternoon, causing damage and injuries as the line of severe weather now targets Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Tuesday night.
Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes
GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
cw39.com
All modes of severe weather possible tomorrow | Timing and impacts
HOUSTON (CW39) – Wide spread showers and thunderstorms will move into SE Texas tomorrow. This is one of those rare days where I am going with 100% chance of rain for the forecasted area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk of severe weather for areas south of I-10. North of I-10, threats are lessened, but still present, don’t completely let your guard down.
