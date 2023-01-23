Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Has 'Had Enough' With 1 Prominent Announcer
When Tony Romo first entered the broadcasting booth at CBS, he was basically instantly seen as a potential all-time great. Viewers loved his enthusiasm, his ability to predict games and his elevating of Jim Nantz. But several seasons into his broadcasting career, more and more viewers are now ...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady makes major move against NFL, blasts NFLPA
Tom Brady will appeal a fine that the NFL issued the legendary quarterback earlier this week. The ongoing saga between Brady and the NFL stems from an incident that took place in the Wild Card round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went low on Dallas Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker and tripped him. That resulted in a $16,444 fine for the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.
WKRG
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
Bettor turns $5 into ‘life changing money’ on wild NFL playoffs parlay bet
Cameron Craig had a weekend that we all dream about. Not only is Craig a Bengals fan, who just watched his team smash the Bills, 27-10, on Sunday, but he also won a massive four-leg parlay – turning a $5 bet into $72,795. With a $5 free bet, Craig placed a parlay wager on four players to score the first touchdown in all four Divisional Round games – Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz. After hitting the first three, he was offered $1,393.56 by FanDuel Sportsbook to cash...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement
The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games. Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia. Now is the time when fans and media get to ...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff schedule 2023: Updated bracket & TV channels for AFC, NFC championship games
NFL viewers in 2021 watched as a pair of underdogs made runs to the Super Bowl as the No. 4 Bengals met the No. 4 Rams in Los Angeles. That won't be the case in 2022. The AFC championship will have a familiar look to it as the Chiefs are once again hosting the Bengals. An injured Patrick Mahomes survived a run by the Jaguars while Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati defense dominated the Bills in Buffalo to set up a rematch.
You Won't Believe How Much A $5 Bet On First Touchdown Scorers In NFL Playoffs Paid Out
Sports betting has risen in popularity nationwide as more states have legalized wagering on major sports. The NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl remain some of the most bet-on sporting events of the year. One bettor turned a $5 wager into a “life-changing” payout. What Happened: The NFL Playoffs...
NFL World Reacts To What Legendary Coach Said About Tony Romo
The Dallas Cowboys have been pretty fortunate to have relative stability at quarterback for the better part of 15 years, going almost seamlessly from Tony Romo to Dak Prescott. But for one legendary Cowboys coach, there's no comparison between the two. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, former Cowboys ...
dallasexpress.com
NFL Divisional Round Recap
The NFL Divisional Round offered plenty of action, even though the home team won three of four games. After a season rife with upsets and dramatic efforts to overcome long odds, just four teams remain in competition for the Lombardi Trophy and the opportunity to join the ranks of Super Bowl winners.
NFL Reveals Full Super Bowl LVII Officiating Crew
Cincinnati has some recent experience with the head referee.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Yardbarker
Say ankle: Betting trends, takes for Sunday's NFC and AFC Championships
Philadelphia -2.5 Over/under: 46.5 points. These are most definitely the two best teams in the NFC, and we're getting the NFC Championship Game we deserve seeing these two complete teams match up. For San Francisco, this is the Niners' third Conference Championship game in four years, and it's Philly's first since winning the Super Bowl in 2018.
