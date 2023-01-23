ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
LENOIR CITY, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise

From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education

“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland City Schools – Teachers & Administrators of the Year

We were joined on Mix Mornings by the Director of Cleveland City School System, Dr. Dyer, and several faculty members from Cleveland City Schools. They talked about the 2022 Teachers and Administrators of the Year awards. Learn more at: https://www.mymix1041.com/cleveland-city-schools-announces-faculty-award-winners/
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Schools announces faculty award winners

Bradley County Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the County School system, the Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Heather Hayes, from Waterville Elementary. The Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Arlette Robinson, who is the Director of Career & Technical Education. The Teacher of...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
swineweb.com

Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility

Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
CLEVELAND, TN
