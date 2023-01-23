FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weather Safety AlertCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Serious Offer Made by CharlestonCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Charleston News Break - Now on FacebookCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TNCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Council votes to buy Raider Drive Bank building if schools agree to take it on
From the Chattanoogan: The Cleveland City Council on Monday initially voted 4-3 to turn down a deal offered by Cleveland billionaire Forrest Preston for a long-vacant former bank building on Raider Drive across from Cleveland High School. After a recess, there was a new motion that passed 7-0 that has...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
wvlt.tv
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
Proposed unsupervised tethering ban facing pushback from Young Williams Animal Center CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council will hear the second reading of a proposed ban on unsupervised tethering at their meeting Tuesday night. The only council member to oppose to ban last time around was the CEO of Young Williams Animal Center. The proposed ordinance would ban the act of leaving a dog chained […]
Hamilton County Republican files bill allowing school security officers to use ‘mechanical restraints’ on students receiving special education
“I’m bringing this bill to protect our school security officers to be able to help manage behavioral problems,” Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) said. Currently, only school resource officers can put a child receiving special education in handcuffs. This bill would expand that to include school security officers.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools – Teachers & Administrators of the Year
We were joined on Mix Mornings by the Director of Cleveland City School System, Dr. Dyer, and several faculty members from Cleveland City Schools. They talked about the 2022 Teachers and Administrators of the Year awards. Learn more at: https://www.mymix1041.com/cleveland-city-schools-announces-faculty-award-winners/
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Schools announces faculty award winners
Bradley County Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the County School system, the Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Heather Hayes, from Waterville Elementary. The Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Arlette Robinson, who is the Director of Career & Technical Education. The Teacher of...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WBIR
Board of Education names Knox Co.'s newest school
The Knox Co. Board of Education approved construction of the building last year. They met Friday to talk about the name of the new school, the mascot and colors.
mymix1041.com
TVA plans to upgrade of transmission lines through Polk and Cherokee counties
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning $28 million of transmission upgrades in Polk County, Tennessee, and Cherokee County, North Carolina, to help improve power reliability. TVA is proposing to erect a switching station and 27 miles of new power lines to connect with the...
WTVCFOX
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
wvlt.tv
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February of 2022, David Worthington saw lights shine through his windows and onto his house and grew concerned about the future of his comfort at home. In the midst of trying to build a softball field at Clinton High School, Worthington filed a lawsuit against...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
swineweb.com
Premier Leader in Custom Food Manufacturing Announces Opening of Fourth Facility
Cleveland, Tennessee can anticipate new economic opportunities from leader in food manufacturing, SK Food Group. SK Food Group, one of North America’s leading custom food manufacturers, is pleased to announce that it will be building a new 525,000 square foot production facility in Cleveland, TN. The State of Tennessee, Bradley County, and the City of Cleveland were selected after an extensive multi-state search across 60+ sites that was assisted by Global Strategy Consultants, a Newmark global real estate services firm. The facility, which will be completed in three phases and will include the latest state-of-the-art automation technology for sandwich assembly and food handling, is expected to be completed in 2025 and includes a special partnership with the PIE Center, a Bradley County Schools educational and industrial training center to provide specialized employee training. Construction will commence later this year and upon completion it will further strengthen SK Food Group’s leading industry position and will support local communities through the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, the new facility will incorporate environmentally forward-thinking designs including applicable LEED Certifications.
East Tennessee woman gets money back after thief drains her bank account
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained.
