Related
Elon Musk's mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial
Elon Musk's enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Intel, Visa, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Intel — Shares of Intel plunged 8.2% after the company reported earnings that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share on $14.04 billion in revenue where analysts expected 20 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, per Refinitiv. Intel also gave weak guidance, forecasting a net loss in the first quarter.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
Big Oil Poised to Smash Annual Profit Records — Sparking Outcry From Campaigners and Activists
Oil majors Exxon Mobil, Chevron, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies are slated to report a combined profit of $190 billion for 2022, according to estimates from analysts at Refinitiv. U.S. President Joe Biden has previously accused oil companies of reaping a "windfall of war," while simultaneously refusing to help lower prices...
Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013
Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong." Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
