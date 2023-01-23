Read full article on original website
The Bloodline Family Member "Hopeful" About Joining WWE One Day
WWE is run by The Bloodline. Since adopting his Tribal Chief monicker, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has embraced his lineage and brought a number of his family members into his inner circle. The first recruits were cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, who impressed immediately by capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The brothers added the Raw Tag Titles to their shoulders in early 2022, shortly after Reigns added the WWE Championship to his waist, making The Bloodline in control of the top singles and tag gold in the company. This past fall, Jimmy and Jey's younger brother, Solo Sikoa, was called up to the main roster and immediately joined The Bloodline's ranks.
Truth Behind WWE Scrapping Roman Reigns Segment On Raw 30
A new report has indicated the real reason a huge segment featuring Roman Reigns was replaced on Raw XXX, killing a major rumour about the show. The 30th anniversary of Raw will celebrate three decades of WWE’s flagship show with legends such as Ric Flair, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels among the many more that will be in attendance.
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
Who has won WWE's Royal Rumble match? Full list of winners from WWE event over the years
Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has become the premier match for WWE to start the new year. The event, a WWE original, and the bout itself means that the road to WrestleMania has arrived. On the line is the chance to fight for championship gold. The event features a men’s...
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
Hulk Hogan gets relentlessly booed in his return to WWE RAW
When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be one of the esteemed guests at RAW XXX, fans of WWE knew it probably wasn’t the best idea. Now sure, the Hulkster is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and has a spot permanently reserved on the company’s Mount Rushmore as a result, but public sentiment has turned pretty significantly on the former champ over the past decade or so, what with his history of racist comments and what not, and as a result, there aren’t exactly a ton of Hulkamaniacs waiting around to sing his praises whenever he shows up on WWE television.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
WWE Fans Are Loving Sami Zayn's Tag Team Championship Win for The Bloodline at Raw is XXX
WWE fans are absolutely loving Sami Zayn stepping in for Jimmy Uso and helping Jey retain the Raw WWE Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio at Raw is XXX! The 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with a Tribal Trial which saw Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline grilling Sami Zayn over whether or not he's truly a help to the family. Thanks to Jimmy Uso's interference, Sami Zayn was ultimately declared "innocent for now" and was thus saved from punishment until the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.
WWE rumors: Stone Cold Steve Austin to return vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in place of Roman Reigns
There’s a wild rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to WrestleMania 39 for a possible fight. Although for a long time, the undisputed world champion, Roman Reigns, was the ideal choice for the opponent recent reports suggest it’s more likely to be Brock Lesnar. This wildest matchup caught everyone’s attention on the internet.
Producers from WWE RAW is XXX Revealed (1/23/23)
The WWE Producers for this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show, have been revealed, courtesy of PWInsider. * The Bloodline’s Tribal Court for Sami Zayn plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining the RAW Tag Team Titles over The Judgment Day was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.
Who Produced The Undertaker & Bray Wyatt Segment For WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt has been one of the mainstays of Friday Night Smackdown ever since he came back last year at Extreme Rules. The company clearly thinks highly of him now, especially after what transpired on RAW last night. In fact, a very interesting name produced Wyatt’s segment on the show.
WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
