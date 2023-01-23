ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtaq.com

Extension, DNR host annual CAFO workshops in February

UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February. Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers Announces Workforce, Economic Development Plans to Maintain Economy’s Momentum

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers tonight, during his 2023 State of the State address, announced more than $190 million in investments that will be included in his 2023-35 executive budget proposal to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, including the healthcare, education, and clean energy sectors, as well as his plan to continue investing in small business development across the state through the successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative

MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course March 1-2, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

UW System Bans TikTok

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Lee Kinnard elected president of Dairy Business Association

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading advocacy group, elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on...
CASCO, WI
drydenwire.com

Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address

MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Badger Project

LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.

Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
WISCONSIN STATE
hbsdealer.com

Meet the 2022 STIHL Hardware All Stars: Wis., Wyo.

The countdown continues: High performance retailers from all 50 states. An Orgill dealer, Klingbeil, which began in 1939, is in its fourth-generation ownership today. From power center and small engine repair to hardware, lumber and equipment rental, their website showcases all their services. Owner Pete Klingbeil said, “be good at what you do and have fun doing it seems to be our mantra. Everyone at Klingbeil Lumber acts like a family and works like a team, this is what makes us grow and be profitable.”
WYOMING STATE

