Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wtaq.com
Extension, DNR host annual CAFO workshops in February
UW–Madison Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are jointly hosting a series of six in-person workshops for CAFO permit holders, key employees, livestock producers, their employees and agronomic and engineering consultants around Wisconsin in February. Designed for producers with (or considering) WPDES CAFO permits and...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces Workforce, Economic Development Plans to Maintain Economy’s Momentum
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers tonight, during his 2023 State of the State address, announced more than $190 million in investments that will be included in his 2023-35 executive budget proposal to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, including the healthcare, education, and clean energy sectors, as well as his plan to continue investing in small business development across the state through the successful Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers, DWD Launch “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” Initiative
MADISON — On the heels of his 2023 State of the State address announcement of more than $190 million in investments to bolster Wisconsin’s workforce, Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary Amy Pechacek today announced a new “Winning with Wisconsin’s Workforce” initiative to continue building on the administration’s groundbreaking workforce development efforts. The initiative includes a statewide series of forums designed to highlight workforce development investments, available funding, resources to aid competitiveness, and local successes with worker recruitment and retention.
wtaq.com
DATCP Accepting Applications for Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants through March 31
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting applications for 2023 Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin (BLBW) grants through March 31, 2023. DATCP will award a total of up to $200,000 in BLBW grant funding in 2023. BLBW is a competitive grant program...
wtaq.com
DATCP to Provide Tuition Reimbursement for UW-Madison HACCP Training
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Madison will be hosting a Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course March 1-2, 2023 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will be providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants that reside in Wisconsin through the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.
wtaq.com
Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.
wtaq.com
DATCP offers Buy Local Buy Wisconsin Grants to Ag Producers
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — State officials want to give Wisconsin businesses a hand in marketing their products locally. Ryan Dunn with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, says the Buy Local Buy Wisconsin grants are a way to help people find and buy products from the Badger State. The grants will help a business with a marketing plan they’ve got in mind, or are already implementing.
Have tax cuts saved Wisconsin taxpayers nearly $22 billion over the last 12 years?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Tax policy changes adopted since January 2011 in Wisconsin have cumulatively saved state taxpayers approximately $21.9...
wtaq.com
UW System Bans TikTok
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — There’s another ban on the Chinese social media app TikTok in Wisconsin. On Tuesday, officials with the University of Wisconsin System announced the use of the app is prohibited on system devices. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers banned TikTok use on state phones and other devices...
wtaq.com
United States Championship Cheese Contest Announces Nationally Renowned Judging Team
MADISON, WI – Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the United States Championship Cheese Contest®, today unveiled the all-star team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition. The event is set for February 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
wtaq.com
Lee Kinnard elected president of Dairy Business Association
MADISON, Wis. — Last week, the Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading advocacy group, elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on...
Did Scott Walker try to ‘raid’ the Wisconsin retirement system?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker did not try to “raid” Wisconsin’s retirement system.
drydenwire.com
Rep. Green Statement On The State Of The State Address
MADISON -- Representative Chanz Green (R-Grandview) issued the following statement about the governor’s annual State of the State address before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature on Tuesday night. “Wisconsin has made a lot of progress, but there is still work to be done. As I was...
wtaq.com
Dairy Business Association honors Jim DiGangi as Advocate of the Year
MADISON, Wis. — Dairy farmers work every day to ensure their cows receive the highest quality care. On any given day, they might find themself holding any number of responsibilities. Fixing a broken manure pump, chopping corn silage, treating a sick cow; you name it, they’ve done it.
wtaq.com
Warning About Spending Wisconsin’s Budget Surplus
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Republicans on the Legislature’s budget panel urge caution with a big surplus. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau now projects state government will finish the current fiscal year with a $7.1 billion surplus, due to several factors including higher than previously expected tax revenues for the current fiscal year.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to Take Public Comments on Wolf Management Plan
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Department of Natural Resources will be taking public comments on the future of the state’s wolf management plan next month. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist, Randy Johnson, says that while wolves are currently under federal protection, a plan should be in place. “As long as...
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Experts say that’s an indication of extreme gerrymandering in Wisconsin. The April election could change things. Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk.
hbsdealer.com
Meet the 2022 STIHL Hardware All Stars: Wis., Wyo.
The countdown continues: High performance retailers from all 50 states. An Orgill dealer, Klingbeil, which began in 1939, is in its fourth-generation ownership today. From power center and small engine repair to hardware, lumber and equipment rental, their website showcases all their services. Owner Pete Klingbeil said, “be good at what you do and have fun doing it seems to be our mantra. Everyone at Klingbeil Lumber acts like a family and works like a team, this is what makes us grow and be profitable.”
