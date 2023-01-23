The countdown continues: High performance retailers from all 50 states. An Orgill dealer, Klingbeil, which began in 1939, is in its fourth-generation ownership today. From power center and small engine repair to hardware, lumber and equipment rental, their website showcases all their services. Owner Pete Klingbeil said, “be good at what you do and have fun doing it seems to be our mantra. Everyone at Klingbeil Lumber acts like a family and works like a team, this is what makes us grow and be profitable.”

