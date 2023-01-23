ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Backpacker Completes 25-Year Quest to Conquer Every Trail in Yellowstone National Park

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeHJl_0kOB63xt00
(Photo by pabst_ell via Getty Images)

It took a quarter of a century, navigating blizzard conditions, contending with grizzly bears, and suffering multiple injuries, but outdoor enthusiast Ken Duell finally completed his quest. He backpacked his way through every trail in Yellowstone National Park.

The adventure began in 1996, when Duell embarked into the wilds of Yellowstone for the first time. Since then, he missed only one year, and that was only because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down park exploration across the country. Though he doesn’t have an exact number, Duell estimates he’s hiked over 2,000 miles inside Yellowstone National Park alone.

“The trail system isn’t in a linear fashion,” Duell explained to The Spokesman-Review. By his calculation, he hiked over 100 miles to cover 26 new miles of trail sections last fall to reach the finish line of his staggering goal.

He was so dedicated to his objective that he backpacked over 20 miles just to cover a small 2-mile stretch of trail he had yet to hike. So dedicated that even other hiking enthusiasts were left dumbfounded by his strenuous feat.

Married couple Randy and Leslie Smith have been backpacking the west coast for decades, the last two of which they spent in the company of Ken Duell. In their 30 years of biannual trips to Yellowstone National Park, the Smiths have covered an impressive 4,000 miles of trails – and even they often find themselves looking at their friend in disbelief.

“I don’t have the tenacity that Ken has to just hike a trail because it’s there,” Leslie said. “Some of them are not that fun.”

“Ken’s taken us on some grim hikes, some day hikes he needed that were just awful,” Randy agreed. “Hot, dry, dusty, and you could hear traffic noise. Yeah, we kind of wanted to wring his neck after those.”

Backpacker’s Yellowstone National Park Adventure Started With Fly Fishing

Given his obvious fondness for hiking and backpacking, it’s easy to assume that’s where Ken Duell’s passion for Yellowstone National Park began. However, the backpacking was actually a byproduct of his original activity of choice: fly fishing.

Decades ago, Duell traveled to Yellowstone’s backcountry in search of the ideal fly fishing locale. Only after trekking back and forth across the park countless times did he realize that he’d actually covered a lot of ground, which sparked another idea. What if he hiked every mapped mile of the Yellowstone National Park trails? And it was that passing thought that set 25 years of outdoor adventure in motion.

“I have to thank my family for putting up with me disappearing from two to three weeks a year,” Duell said.

His journey is now complete, the backpacking bucket list of a lifetime crossed off. But Ken Duell’s love for Yellowstone National Park runs deep. Far too deep for him to abandon it just because he’s seen it all. So he’ll keep going back, taking his friends to the best the park has to offer.

Besides, there are more adventures waiting. For Duell, no Yellowstone list can be fully complete without finishing all of the park’s winter-use trails. With that behind him, (it’s only 21 miles, after all), he’ll make up another quest and conquer that one too.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Tourons’ Get Lucky as Bison Gives Warning Approach: WATCH

Another day, another touron. Watch as these Yellowstone National Park visitors are allowed to live thanks to an enormous, gracious bison. The emphasis is on gracious here, too. The largest land mammal in North America, our bison are one of the heaviest hitters on the planet. Capable of immense speed and power, they can mow down any perceived nuisance or threat in the blink of an eye. Yet certain Yellowstone visitors can’t seem to give them the respect and space they require.
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheDailyBeast

Hiker Dies After Horrific Fall at Joshua Tree National Park

A hiker who sustained critical injuries after falling in the Indian Cove area of Joshua Tree National Park on Saturday was declared dead after a major rescue operation mounted by the National Park Service. A sheriff’s deputy told Z107.7 that the hiker–who has not been identified–was spotted by one of the department’s helicopters. They suffered critical injuries after tumbling down “the steep, rocky terrain.” Park rangers and medical staff quickly worked to rescue the hiker, eventually bringing them out of the rocks and and transporting them to an area hospital. The hiker was later declared dead, Z107.7 reported. No further information was currently available.Read it at Z107.7 News
Oxygen

New Details On Human Foot Found In Yellowstone Geyser That's Been Linked To Missing 70-Year-Old Los Angeles Man

Il Hun Ro's car was found abandoned at Yellowstone on July 31, and DNA linked him to a lone foot found floating in the park's hydrothermal Abyss Pool more than a week later. Investigators have released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose foot was found floating in Yellowstone National Park's West Thumb Geyser Basin last summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Houston Chronicle

Bears were mysteriously missing toes. These scientists cracked the case.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Clayton Lamb didn't think much of the missing toe at first. The Canadian biologist was moving a snoozing bear with conservation officers in Fernie, a ski resort town tucked in the mountains of British Columbia. A tourist from Australia stood on a deck nearby, snapping photos of the hulking grizzly.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy