‘Take it slow’: Drivers urged to use caution due to slick roadways, icing, poor visibility

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — After a snowy Sunday night, wintry weather continued into Monday.

People living in northern Worcester County woke up to messy roads after snow Sunday led to rain Monday morning.

“I almost crashed like three times, it was pretty bad out there, especially last night before it got all slushy,” said Anthony Aho, of Leominster. “Drive slow, definitely, that’s the only rule when you’re out there.”

Early-morning rain in Leominster is expected to change to snow later in the morning, and Scott MacArthur is ready.

“I was waiting for the snow in November,” said MacArthur, of Townsend. “You spend a lot of money for a plow and you kind of want to use it! Living out in Townsend we get a little more snow than everybody else, but it really hasn’t been enough to plow.”

MacArthur said some streets were slippery as he was headed down to Sterling to plow his sister’s driveway Monday morning.

“She’s a police dispatcher down in Sterling, so I got to make sure she can get out,” said MacArthur. “Take it slow, even with four-wheel-drive I was slipping and sliding a little out there, so absolutely take it slow.”

While some people – like MacArthur – enjoy wintertime, others are happy with the relatively snow-less season we’ve seen so far.

“I hate the snow,” said Yussef Mazour, of Lunenberg. “The cold too, it’s not good.”

In New Hampshire, troopers lowered the speed limit on Interstate 93 to 45 mph following a rollover crash with injuries near Exit 5 in Londonderry.

“Slick roadways, icing and poor visibility,” state police said in a tweet. “If you must go out, drive with caution and leave yourself extra time.”

The rain will transition to snow during the morning and the storm will linger through the evening commute, causing for potentially hazardous travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

