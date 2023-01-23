ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

‘Take it slow’: Drivers urged to use caution due to slick roadways, icing, poor visibility

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Rqn_0kOB5ymu00

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — After a snowy Sunday night, wintry weather continued into Monday.

People living in northern Worcester County woke up to messy roads after snow Sunday led to rain Monday morning.

“I almost crashed like three times, it was pretty bad out there, especially last night before it got all slushy,” said Anthony Aho, of Leominster. “Drive slow, definitely, that’s the only rule when you’re out there.”

Early-morning rain in Leominster is expected to change to snow later in the morning, and Scott MacArthur is ready.

“I was waiting for the snow in November,” said MacArthur, of Townsend. “You spend a lot of money for a plow and you kind of want to use it! Living out in Townsend we get a little more snow than everybody else, but it really hasn’t been enough to plow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alYji_0kOB5ymu00
Boston 25 Morning Forecast

MacArthur said some streets were slippery as he was headed down to Sterling to plow his sister’s driveway Monday morning.

“She’s a police dispatcher down in Sterling, so I got to make sure she can get out,” said MacArthur. “Take it slow, even with four-wheel-drive I was slipping and sliding a little out there, so absolutely take it slow.”

While some people – like MacArthur – enjoy wintertime, others are happy with the relatively snow-less season we’ve seen so far.

“I hate the snow,” said Yussef Mazour, of Lunenberg. “The cold too, it’s not good.”

In New Hampshire, troopers lowered the speed limit on Interstate 93 to 45 mph following a rollover crash with injuries near Exit 5 in Londonderry.

“Slick roadways, icing and poor visibility,” state police said in a tweet. “If you must go out, drive with caution and leave yourself extra time.”

The rain will transition to snow during the morning and the storm will linger through the evening commute, causing for potentially hazardous travel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Winter weather advisory: Here’s how much snow to expect during Wednesday night’s storm

Bay State residents living northwest of I-95 are expected to experience the brunt of Wednesday night’s looming snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the state with the Fitchburg area expected to get the most snow with about 4 to 6 inches Wednesday evening. In Springfield, residents should expect 2 to 3 inches of snow, meanwhile, Worcester residents are set to get 3 to 4 inches.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW commissioner warns of black ice on roadways

WORCESTER, Mass. - In Worcester, DPW crews were working all afternoon to clear the streets as a winter storm brought a few inches of snow to the city. The city put a declared winter parking ban into effect at 2 p.m. to help keep roadways clear for its crews. DPW Commissioner Jay Fink said they started by treating the roadways with salt. He said while there may not be a lot of snowfall, he's worried about what will follow with freezing temperatures.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Declared Parking Ban in Effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester

WORCESTER - A declared winter parking ban is in effect at 2 PM on Monday in Worcester. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected during the storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Worcester area until 9 PM on Monday. Municipal parking...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA to shut down parts of Orange, Green Line this weekend

BOSTON — Parts of the MBTA’s Orange and Green Lines will temporarily shut down on January 28 and 29. The transit agency announced that it will close the Green Line between Government Center and North Station on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Line will be shut down between Ruggles and North Station. The two-day shutdown is due to work on the Government Center Garage.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Central Mass. snowfall leaves thousands without power

LUNENBERG, Mass. — Heavy, wet snow adhered to boughs and branches in north central Massachusetts — and that meant power outages in several communities. By late afternoon, more than a thousand customers in Lunenburg were without electricity. About half the customers in Harvard, Phillipston, New Salem, Warwick, Royalston and Ashby were also in the dark.
LUNENBURG, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Entire town of Princeton without power Tuesday morning

PRINCETON, Mass. - As of Tuesday morning, the entire town of Princeton has been without power since about 5 p.m. Monday night. They have more than 1,500 meters in town. Every home and business is without power, unless they are running a generator. The Princeton Municipal Light Department said there is major damage to their system.
PRINCETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another Storm Tomorrow

Quiet and calm tonight with lows in the 20s. Light snow will stick to untreated roads through the afternoon then become heavier in the evening. Expect a slow drive home from work. We’re expecting 1-3″ in the greater Boston area, but 3-5″ toward the 495 towns including Worcester. Route 2 could pick up 6″ before a late night change to rain there. Speaking of, the change to rain from south to north during the evening will wash away the minor accumulation in southeastern MA by the time you wake up Thursday morning, but with the much bigger mounds of snow (from Wednesday and previous storms) up north will probably result in some slushy spots. 1-2″ of rain combined with the snow melt has prompted a FLOOD WATCH for Boston and the South Shore.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Power outages, treacherous travel possible as long-duration storm continues Monday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON – We are currently in a NEXT Weather Alert for a long-duration, multi-faceted winter storm which will arrive Sunday evening and last through Monday evening.Much like the previous storms, this one will feature rain for some, snow for others, and changeable conditions throughout the 24+ hours of precipitation.Perhaps the toughest call on Monday will be whether to cancel school. Most of southern New England will wake up to rain Monday morning.  But, as colder air arrives, the rain will change to a heavy, wet snow during the day Monday. This could make...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
145K+
Followers
154K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy