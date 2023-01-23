Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Athens Wine Weekend returns to The Classic Center
Athens Wine Weekend is returning to The Classic Center Feb. 3-5. Athens Wine Weekend benefits The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships, according to The Classic Center. The weekend starts with the Amuse-Bouche, or “a little surprise,”...
Red and Black
Athens Area Humane Society building agility course to honor Betty White
In February, the Athens Area Humane Society will unveil their very first canine agility course, the Betty White Memorial Bark Park. The name is in honor of “America’s golden girl” and dog-lover, Betty White. Since Betty White’s passing in December 2021, there has been a national push...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Local briefs include Study Abroad Fair at UGA, Mall talk in Bogart
The University of Georgia’s Spring Study Away Fair takes place today, underway at 11 and lasting til 4 at the Tate Student Center. It’s an opportunity for UGA students to learn about opportunities for study abroad programs offered by the University. There is more talk about plans to...
Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend. Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one...
Red and Black
Georgia Ice Dawgs sweep weekend series against Auburn Tigers
The University of Georgia Ice Dawgs, fresh off of a second-place finish in the Savannah Hockey Classic, headed to Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Georgia to face off against the Auburn Tigers in back-to-back showdowns this weekend. Georgia opened up the weekend with a commanding 6-2 victory over Auburn. Georgia...
Red and Black
‘No complaints’: Athens businesses reflect on the effect of UGA’s back-to-back wins
For the last two football seasons, Georgia Bulldog fans all over the country rang in the New Year hoping to soon ring the Chapel Bell in celebration of a national championship title. Once again, that hope came true with the University of Georgia’s defeat over Texas Christian University .
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to Vanderbilt
The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Vanderbilt University at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Athens, Georgia, with a score of 82-85. Their next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, against the University of Tennessee.
Red and Black
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects
2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
Red and Black
UGA athletic director releases statement on fatal Athens car accident
University of Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday regarding the fatal car crash on Jan. 15 involving two UGA offensive linemen and two members of the recruitment staff, and the circumstances surrounding the crash. Brooks stated that out of respect for the families of those...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Stop sign stolen during championship celebration and more
Stop sign stolen during National Championship Celebration event. A Department of Natural Resources officer reported to a University of Georgia Police Department officer that he witnessed a man take a hand held reversible stop sign from a construction site at the corner of Sanford Drive and Field Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
Weather watching: Athens, NE Ga deal with thunderstorms, gusty winds
We are weather watching this morning: there is the chance of thunderstorms and even the small risk of a tornado for much of northeast Georgia through midday day, and a wind advisory in effect through midnight tonight. From WSB TV…. Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect heavy...
Red and Black
Unity, pride and support: Ukrainian orchestra performs at UGA
On Monday night, the Ukrainian flag was held high in the audience as the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall stage filled with the Lviv National Philharmonic ensemble. The crowd erupted in applause and rose to their feet. Helene Schwartz, a retiree in Athens, said her cousin, who...
chambleeblueandgold.com
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris
In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
Georgia Issues First Statement After Tragic Car Accident
Georgia released its first official statement on the Jan. 15 car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The school shared a message from Director of Athletics Josh Brooks on Tuesday. "Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained ...
LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January
LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
