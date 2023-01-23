ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Athens Wine Weekend returns to The Classic Center

Athens Wine Weekend is returning to The Classic Center Feb. 3-5. Athens Wine Weekend benefits The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, which awards over $60,000 in grants and annual hospitality education, performing and visual arts scholarships, according to The Classic Center. The weekend starts with the Amuse-Bouche, or “a little surprise,”...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Area Humane Society building agility course to honor Betty White

In February, the Athens Area Humane Society will unveil their very first canine agility course, the Betty White Memorial Bark Park. The name is in honor of “America’s golden girl” and dog-lover, Betty White. Since Betty White’s passing in December 2021, there has been a national push...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia Ice Dawgs sweep weekend series against Auburn Tigers

The University of Georgia Ice Dawgs, fresh off of a second-place finish in the Savannah Hockey Classic, headed to Columbus Ice Rink in Columbus, Georgia to face off against the Auburn Tigers in back-to-back showdowns this weekend. Georgia opened up the weekend with a commanding 6-2 victory over Auburn. Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to Vanderbilt

The University of Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Vanderbilt University at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Athens, Georgia, with a score of 82-85. Their next game will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, against the University of Tennessee.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA athletic director releases statement on fatal Athens car accident

University of Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks released a statement on Tuesday regarding the fatal car crash on Jan. 15 involving two UGA offensive linemen and two members of the recruitment staff, and the circumstances surrounding the crash. Brooks stated that out of respect for the families of those...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Stop sign stolen during championship celebration and more

Stop sign stolen during National Championship Celebration event. A Department of Natural Resources officer reported to a University of Georgia Police Department officer that he witnessed a man take a hand held reversible stop sign from a construction site at the corner of Sanford Drive and Field Street at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, according to a UGAPD report.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Unity, pride and support: Ukrainian orchestra performs at UGA

On Monday night, the Ukrainian flag was held high in the audience as the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall stage filled with the Lviv National Philharmonic ensemble. The crowd erupted in applause and rose to their feet. Helene Schwartz, a retiree in Athens, said her cousin, who...
ATHENS, GA
chambleeblueandgold.com

Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris

In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
CHAMBLEE, GA
The Spun

Georgia Issues First Statement After Tragic Car Accident

Georgia released its first official statement on the Jan. 15 car accident that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. The school shared a message from Director of Athletics Josh Brooks on Tuesday. "Out of respect for the families involved, we have refrained ...
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January

LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

