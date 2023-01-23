Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
North Carolina Ferry Division hiring for a range of jobs from general utility worker to experienced boat captains
The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. State Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said they want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities beyond piloting boats, including trades like welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters.
carolinacoastonline.com
PBS N.C. to launch season 5 of "NCIMPACT" Feb. 5; Series explores how communities across the state strive to find shared solutions for today’s biggest challenges
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK — PBS North Carolina and the UNC School of Government announce the premiere of the fifth season of the original weekly series ncIMPACT. Hosted by UNC Professor Anita Brown-Graham, ncIMPACT visits communities, organizations and businesses across North Carolina that are developing creative solutions to critical issues like health care, education, employment, the economy and the environment. The new season debuts Friday, February 3, 7:30 PM, on PBS NC and the PBS Video App. Support for season five is provided by UNC Health.
WITN
Unclaimed NCCash check helps North Carolina sheriffs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association was the recipient of some good news today from State Treasurer Dale Folwell and his staff in the Unclaimed Property Division. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented a check from the NCCash Program to the Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee...
Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program
North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
Need training and money to begin a job? Apply for Work First Program in NC to get financial support
North Carolina is one of the major states of the U.S. It is not only a large state but also a populous one. With the current rate of inflation, it has become really tough for people to feed their families in a proper way.
country1037fm.com
Professional Cuddling Is A Big Thing Now In North Carolina
Nothing like a good hug to make you feel better. Professional cuddling is a thing now in North Carolina. And by “thing” I mean people are making money on hugging or cuddling; in a nonsexual way of course. Is cuddling a health benefit? Researchers say yes!! It can...
carolinacoastonline.com
NCCF January crab pot removal effort winding down
WANCHESE — The ninth year of the N.C. Coastal Federation’s (NCCF) Fishing Gear Recovery Project is winding down, and 50 commercial watermen and women spent several days retrieving lost crab pots from the sounds along the northern and central coast. Every year, crab pots and other fishing gear...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
Emergency benefits ending for almost a million North Carolina families
(WGHP) — In just two months, almost a million North Carolina families could be left wondering where they’ll get their next meal. Emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program will end in March. Families will lose an average of $95 per month to buy groceries. “There are sometimes where you feel…’is […]
Counties with the most emergency shelters in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times […]
wcti12.com
ECU Health closing sites across ENC
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — ECU Health announced adjustments to multiple sites that included closing some. According to a release from ECU Health, they are making a number of adjustments to their care delivery system designed to help the organization adapt to a rapidly-changing health care environment while creating clinical and operational efficiencies needed to ensure the immediate and long-term sustainability of the health system. The rural health system ended the 2022 fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2022) with an operating margin of -2% ($46 million loss) primarily driven by financial pressures including a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients as well as labor costs for travel staff.
WNCT
Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch
The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch. The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. UNC basketball game. UNC...
power98fm.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
kiss951.com
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023
Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
