Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To TeamOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!2UrbanGirlsTampa, FL
The Tampa Arts Alliance is Putting Tampa on the MapModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home at Tampa sanctuary
A young alligator found inside a plastic storage bin, abandoned in a New Jersey parking lot, has found a new home in Tampa.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Hemingway the Dolphin dies after recent behavior change
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of one of its dolphins Monday morning.
WATCH: Park rangers remove ‘monster’ toad from wild, could be largest on record
A massive toad has been removed from the wild after park rangers discovered the amphibian by a mere coincidence.
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
Tampa Bay is now home to an invasive, air-breathing fish
Researchers noted that goldine snakeheads were seen hunting frogs on land.
fox13news.com
Wimauma wildlife sanctuary provides forever home for exotic, wild animals in need of care
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit in Wimauma providing a loving forever home to exotic and wild animals in need of care. Animals at the sanctuary include tigers, leopards, lemurs, tropical birds, even a grizzly bear. The volunteer-run organization raises awareness about the animals through public...
fox13news.com
East Lake Fire Rescue hosts balancing program to help prevent seniors from falling
EAST LAKE, Fla. - Falling can be a threat to older adults and seniors, and sometimes affect their ability to live independently. A free program hosted by East Lake Fire Rescue in Pinellas County aims to help seniors keep their balance. Woody and Jane Webster went to the East Lake...
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
fox13news.com
Non-profit wants to provide safe haven for children entering foster care in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Isaiah 117 House is changing the way children enter the foster process. Going into foster care can be a scary, even traumatic, time for kids. After they are removed from their home, kids stay with a caseworker until a foster family can be found. "Removal day is...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay toddler diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumor after parents notice unusual symptoms
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Seminole toddler is staying resilient following a recent brain cancer diagnosis. Two weeks after Callie Stillwell’s second birthday, scans found a golf ball-sized tumor in her brain. Her parents, Chelsey and Philip began noticing unusual symptoms before Christmas. They said Callie had...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
businessobserverfl.com
Battles between neighborhoods, developers are growing bigger — and louder
When Larry Premak first learned that a developer was planning to build a hotel on a piece of property he believed impinged on the Harbour Island neighborhood he’d called home for years, he got to work. The former maritime executive and president of Harbour Island’s South Neighborhood Association began...
Mayor refuses to hand over key to the city as Gasparilla pirates invade downtown Tampa
At high noon on Tuesday the pirates showed up downtown demanding the key to the city at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.
World War II practice rocket found in Brooksville
A World War II practice rocket was found over the weekend at a trail in Brooksville.
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ride the Lake-to-Lake Bikeway across Lakeland
See Lakeland from a new perspective — on two wheels.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like Diapers
It's no secret that baby items are expensive, and Governor DeSantis has recently promised to make them tax-free. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
Lakeland man homeless for 30 years gifted new home
Nonprofit organization Worth and Purpose used crowdfunding to gift a Lakeland man experiencing chronic homelessness with a new home.
Comments / 0