ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US

By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Winter storm to bring heavy snow to High Plains and Great Lakes, impactful freezing rain possible

A winter storm is forecasted to form on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, in the eastern regions of Colorado before traversing northeastward through Thursday, January 19. This system is anticipated to bring copious amounts of snowfall to the High Plains region and western Great Lakes area, with the possibility of substantial freezing rain. Expect significant disruptions to travel in affected areas.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel 25

Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere

25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
TEXAS STATE
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy