Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
Looking for the latest updates on winter weather? Follow along here. Winter storm warnings were in effect in more than a half-dozen states early this week, especially in parts of the Northeast, where tens of thousands of people were without power. "We have two storm systems that will impact the...
Fears mount a second bomb cyclone will hit the US within days after record-breaking storm left 3 dead
A SERIES of storms are targeting the western US days after a record-breaking bomb cyclone left three dead in the region before Christmas, meteorologists have warned. The weather system pushed into the West Coast on Monday, bringing heavy rains and snow to California. Another stronger storm is expected midweek, which...
Winter storm to clobber areas from Colorado to Michigan with travel-snarling snow
AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters continues to track the makings of a potent winter storm that will end up delivering heavy, travel-disrupting snow along along a swath more than 1,700 miles long over the middle of the United States. Experts warn that driving conditions will be difficult, if not impossible,...
I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US
By Rob Shackelford, Elizabeth Wolfe and Monica Garrett, CNN An eastbound stretch of Interstate-70 in Colorado has reopened, the state Transportation Department said, after a nine-hour closure left drivers stranded amid strong bouts of heavy mountain snow, widespread rain and gusty winds that continue to sweep the West and push into the Central US. Much The post I-70 reopens in Colorado after 9-hour closure that stranded drivers as heavy snow and rain inundate Western and Central US appeared first on KION546.
watchers.news
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to High Plains and Great Lakes, impactful freezing rain possible
A winter storm is forecasted to form on Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, in the eastern regions of Colorado before traversing northeastward through Thursday, January 19. This system is anticipated to bring copious amounts of snowfall to the High Plains region and western Great Lakes area, with the possibility of substantial freezing rain. Expect significant disruptions to travel in affected areas.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
Thousands are without power after storm spawns tornadoes in the South and brings snow to Midwest and Northeast
Tens of thousands of people were in the dark early Thursday morning after a storm system spawned tornadoes in the South and delivered snow to parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
First U.S. winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South.
Winter storm spins across the Upper Midwest after walloping the Plains, Rockies with heavy snow
A major winter storm that dropped heavy snow in the Plains and Rockies on Wednesday is now spinning its way across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region where it’s expected to drop a few more inches of snow Thursday while continuing on its eastward trek.
News Channel 25
Tuesday's storm system will bring rain here but snow elsewhere
25 WEATHER — The rainy system that will be undergoing development tonight will be a classic example of what we call a mid-latitude cyclone. Basically, that means a low-pressure system will spin up off the mountains to our west and become more mature as the jet stream carries it east.
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
Winter Storm Warning, Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings are currently in effect in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is set to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. This storm is expected to bring significant snow accumulations to many areas, with some areas potentially seeing as much as 12 inches of snow.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
