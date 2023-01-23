Read full article on original website
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Manchester United report: Red Devils 'offered' Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer – and Juve's current plight could help them...
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?
With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
‘Bit awkward’ – Sam Surridge left red-faced as he does Cristiano Ronaldo celebration before goal vs Man Utd is ruled out
SAM SURRIDGE trolled Manchester United by copying Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration - then saw his goal ruled out. The Nottingham Forest striker was left red-faced when VAR chalked what would have been his equaliser off. Surridge, 24, thought he had brought his side level in the first leg of their Carabao...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars
The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Fulham 0 Tottenham 1: Kane becomes Spurs’ joint all-time top scorer with Greaves to keep top-four dream alive
HARRY KANE was already a god to Tottenham fans - but last night that immortality was confirmed as he equalled Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266 goals for the club. Just imagine how revered he will be if he actually does sign a new contract. Kane’s future dominated the hours...
Man Utd find loan club for Savage
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
Ten Hag targets first Man United trophy after Arsenal loss
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just days after Erik ten Hag questioned his Manchester United players’ winning mentality, the Dutch manager has the chance to move a step closer to lifting his first trophy at the club. United travels to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday for the first leg of...
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Forest win reaction, Red Devils eye HUGE Chiesa deal, Kane linked – updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford... Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving...
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City
Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.
Arsenal report: Gunners identify Serie A star as main midfield target
Arsenal could face competition from a Premier League rival for the Italy-based player
