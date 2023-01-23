ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Leicester or Leeds to land Azzedine Ounahi?

With Dean Henderson sidelined and the transfer window inching inexorably shut, Nottingham Forest are eager to sign a replacement goalkeeper on loan. A peripheral figure at Paris Saint-Germain these days, Keylor Navas has been identified as their main target. A three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, the Costa Rica international plays second fiddle to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG and has yet to start a Ligue 1 or Champions League game for the French club this season.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25

Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Premier League team of the week: Arsenal dominate, plus Man City & Tottenham stars

The latest Premier League team of the week from BBC Sport is here, with four Arsenal players making the line up after their hugely impressive 3-2 win over Manchester United. BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko in his latest team of the week, and there’s no doubt he could probably have round room for a few more of Arsenal’s players as well.
Yardbarker

Manchester United legend offers transfer advice to Arsenal

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has advised Arsenal to add two or three new men to their squad in this transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men have had a good season and have made two new additions to their squad in recent days. Reports continue to link them with some...
Yardbarker

Man Utd find loan club for Savage

Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is set to join League One strugglers Forest Green on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, son of former footballer Robbie Savage, made his United debut in December 2021 against Young Boys in the Champions League. It was agreed at United this...
FOX Sports

Ten Hag targets first Man United trophy after Arsenal loss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Just days after Erik ten Hag questioned his Manchester United players’ winning mentality, the Dutch manager has the chance to move a step closer to lifting his first trophy at the club. United travels to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday for the first leg of...
Tri-City Herald

Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd forward can ‘do better’

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are a better team when Antony is playing, but is still looking for more improvement from the Brazilian winger. The 22-year-old joined the Red Devils from Ajax in a transfer that could exceed £85m back in September, and has scored five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions so far.
Yardbarker

Southampton star attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City

Southampton youngster Jimmy-Jay Morgan is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Many of the elite Premier League clubs look to raid the smaller clubs in England for their young talent. With Brexit making it more difficult to sign young talent from abroad, signing youngsters from England is becoming increasingly popular.

Comments / 0

Community Policy