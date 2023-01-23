ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

Behind downtown Greenville's newest 'elevated' taproom

For Julia Belcher and Jennifer Lion, their dream of opening a taproom was one they didn’t know they had. Both moved to Greenville more than a decade ago and fell in love with the city. So much so that they would eventually open People’s Tap, an homage to Greenville’s burgeoning food and beverage scene.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

HOT PROPERTIES: Medical office plans Halton Village opening in Greenville

Mark Ratchford, managing partner of KDS Commercial Properties, represented Dr. Matt Andrews in the lease of a 3,150-square-foot medical office space at 155 Halton Village Circle in Greenville. The space will be used for an endodontics medical office. Other recent commercial real estate transactions include:. Rick Cauthen of Coldwell Banker...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Downtown Greenville bridge getting $8M upgrade

A high-profile and well-traveled bridge in downtown Greenville is set for a state-funded renovation. The Church Street bridge will be getting an $8 million upgrade, making it a safer, better-lit and more pedestrian-friendly, according to a post on the city of Greenville’s website. “This project is important for the...
GREENVILLE, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Mountain Projects Waynesville resale store sees early success

In the two months since the Mountain Projects resale store opened in Waynesville, it’s already seen serious success in both the number of quality donations and customer traffic. The store follows a similar shop Mountain Projects has in Jackson County called Sylva Linings, which has been in operation for...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
myclintonnews.com

The Hollywild Animal Park

Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County

A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

City Council moves forward massive project in West Greenville despite public pushback

In a final vote, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of approving The Woven development — a project that has caused public uproar, primarily over gentrification and cost-of-living concerns, specifically in surrounding downtown Greenville neighborhoods. Critics are concerned about how the five-story, two-building project would further change the fabric of the community.
GREENVILLE, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC

Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, …. Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown

Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
INMAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction

ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County celebrates its 400th home build

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County celebrated the completion of its 400th home on Jan. 19. The house in Nicholtown’s Heritage Hills community was constructed as an Abraham Build and is a part of the Habitat’s Bridge Builder series, which partners the organization with individuals from the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths to construct new homes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy