gsabusiness.com
Behind downtown Greenville's newest 'elevated' taproom
For Julia Belcher and Jennifer Lion, their dream of opening a taproom was one they didn’t know they had. Both moved to Greenville more than a decade ago and fell in love with the city. So much so that they would eventually open People’s Tap, an homage to Greenville’s burgeoning food and beverage scene.
gsabusiness.com
HOT PROPERTIES: Medical office plans Halton Village opening in Greenville
Mark Ratchford, managing partner of KDS Commercial Properties, represented Dr. Matt Andrews in the lease of a 3,150-square-foot medical office space at 155 Halton Village Circle in Greenville. The space will be used for an endodontics medical office. Other recent commercial real estate transactions include:. Rick Cauthen of Coldwell Banker...
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
gsabusiness.com
Downtown Greenville bridge getting $8M upgrade
A high-profile and well-traveled bridge in downtown Greenville is set for a state-funded renovation. The Church Street bridge will be getting an $8 million upgrade, making it a safer, better-lit and more pedestrian-friendly, according to a post on the city of Greenville’s website. “This project is important for the...
Smoky Mountain News
Mountain Projects Waynesville resale store sees early success
In the two months since the Mountain Projects resale store opened in Waynesville, it’s already seen serious success in both the number of quality donations and customer traffic. The store follows a similar shop Mountain Projects has in Jackson County called Sylva Linings, which has been in operation for...
gsabusiness.com
Virginia-based beer, burger joint opens in Greenville’s West End
Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint was born from the dream of two childhood best friends, Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin. When Ludwig and Sabin were growing up, they often talked about opening their own bar one day. Fast forward, Ludwig had spent 15 years operating a ski and...
myclintonnews.com
The Hollywild Animal Park
Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
gsabusiness.com
City Council moves forward massive project in West Greenville despite public pushback
In a final vote, the Greenville City Council voted in favor of approving The Woven development — a project that has caused public uproar, primarily over gentrification and cost-of-living concerns, specifically in surrounding downtown Greenville neighborhoods. Critics are concerned about how the five-story, two-building project would further change the fabric of the community.
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen from new apartment complex
The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has yet to open but is already the victim of a burglary this week.
wspa.com
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
spartanburg.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
greenvillejournal.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County celebrates its 400th home build
Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County celebrated the completion of its 400th home on Jan. 19. The house in Nicholtown’s Heritage Hills community was constructed as an Abraham Build and is a part of the Habitat’s Bridge Builder series, which partners the organization with individuals from the Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths to construct new homes.
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
