Greenville, NC

Pirates ranked No. 24 in Preseason Baseball America Poll

By ECU Sports Information
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina received its third national ranking of the 2023 preseason Monday morning, earning a No. 24 designation in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 Poll.

The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates were tabbed No. 11 by D1Baseball and No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball in the last few weeks as well as earning selection as the unanimous favorite in the AAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Senior RHP Carter Spivey was also selected the unanimous American Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and was joined on the league’s Preseason All-Conference Team by sophomore outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart – the 2022 AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player.

East Carolina put together a 46-21 overall record and notched 20 league wins for the third-straight season in 2022. The Pirates won their seventh NCAA Regional title and hosted a Super Regional for the first time in program history.

ECU is just 25 days away from opening the 2023 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Baseball America Preseason Top 25 Poll
1. LSU
2. Tennessee
3. Florida
4. Stanford
5. Louisville
6. Vanderbilt
7. Texas A&M
8. Miami (Fla.)
9. Wake Forest
10. Ole Miss
11. Arkansas
12. UCLA
13. Virginia Tech
14. TCU
15. Oklahoma State
16. Maryland
17. North Carolina
18. Oregon State
19. Virginia
20. Oregon
21. Southern Miss
22. Auburn
23. Texas Tech
24. East Carolina
25. NC State

