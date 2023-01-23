ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Xbox boss addresses “painful” layoffs: “This is a challenging moment“

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has addressed the “painful” layoffs Microsoft announced last week, with 10,000 members of staff losing their jobs. The latest round of layoffs included the gaming developers behind Halo at 343 Industries, Starfield developers at Bethesda and veterans of Xbox Studios. In an email sent...
NME

Blizzard fires ‘WoW Classic’ lead after he protests staff evaluation system

A lead developer on World Of Warcraft Classic was reportedly fired by Blizzard Entertainment after protesting an employee evaluation policy. According to Bloomberg (via PC Gamer), Brian Birmingham – who is the lead engineer on the 2019 game – refused to give an employee a low evaluation in order to meet a quota introduced by Blizzard in 2021.
NME

Feargus Urquhart is doing what he does best

Few have left as heavy a mark on the world of role-playing games (RPGs) as Feargus Urquhart. Across a decades-long career as both developer and publisher he’s worked on three Fallout games, most of the good Dungeons & Dragons titles, and even an unexpectedly successful RPG spin on South Park.
The US Sun

Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off

UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
NME

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ will introduce Frozen’s Olaf, multiplayer and more in 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its 2023 roadmap, with new characters, storylines and items coming to the game over the next few months alongside multiplayer. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid life-sim and adventure game “rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” according to the Steam listing.
Deadline

Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair

Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue.  Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
digitalspy.com

GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed

GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
NME

Activision Blizzard studio scraps union plans after “confrontational tactics” of CEO

Staff at the Activision Blizzard-owned Proletariat have reportedly scrapped plans to form a union, after CEO Seth Sivak allegedly used “confrontational tactics”. Proletariat was acquired by Activision Blizzard last July, with the 100-strong studio brought in to work on various World Of Warcraft projects, including the Dragonflight expansion.
NME

Riot Games delays ‘League Of Legends’ patch due to social engineering attack

Riot Games has confirmed that new content for League Of Legends and Teamfight Tactics has been delayed due to a social engineering attack. Patch 13.2 was due for release this week, bringing with it new content like an art and sustainability update to Ahri, but according to Riot Games that will now likely be pushed back to February’s 13.3 patch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy