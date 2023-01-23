Read full article on original website
NME
Xbox boss addresses “painful” layoffs: “This is a challenging moment“
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has addressed the “painful” layoffs Microsoft announced last week, with 10,000 members of staff losing their jobs. The latest round of layoffs included the gaming developers behind Halo at 343 Industries, Starfield developers at Bethesda and veterans of Xbox Studios. In an email sent...
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
King Charles' real estate company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter over unpaid rent
All Twitter signs and logos have been removed from its London office, but Elon Musk's company still occupies it, according to The Daily Telegraph.
dotesports.com
Microsoft seeks court order that would force Sony to give up PlayStation production details as part of FTC lawsuit defense
Microsoft is seeking additional resources to build its defense against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit to block the company’s $69 billion acquisition of games publisher Activision Blizzard, and those resources could potentially come at the cost of its biggest competitor and the deal’s biggest detractor. According...
'I cried all night': Millions of Chinese lose access to 'World of Warcraft' and other hit games
Millions of players in China have lost access to the iconic "World of Warcraft" franchise and other popular video games, as Blizzard Entertainment's servers in the country went offline after two decades.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
NME
Blizzard fires ‘WoW Classic’ lead after he protests staff evaluation system
A lead developer on World Of Warcraft Classic was reportedly fired by Blizzard Entertainment after protesting an employee evaluation policy. According to Bloomberg (via PC Gamer), Brian Birmingham – who is the lead engineer on the 2019 game – refused to give an employee a low evaluation in order to meet a quota introduced by Blizzard in 2021.
NME
‘Destiny 2′ to remain offline as developer works to restore players’ progress titles
Destiny 2 will remain offline as developer Bungie works to restore players’ progress titles. As reported earlier today (January 25), the online multiplayer first-person shooter has been down for several hours, meaning that players are unable to play the game. Bungie originally shared that it estimated to have the...
Redfall release date officially confirmed during Xbox Developer Direct
The latest from the Dishonored devs is finally out this May
NME
Feargus Urquhart is doing what he does best
Few have left as heavy a mark on the world of role-playing games (RPGs) as Feargus Urquhart. Across a decades-long career as both developer and publisher he’s worked on three Fallout games, most of the good Dungeons & Dragons titles, and even an unexpectedly successful RPG spin on South Park.
Millions of Android and iPhone owners warned of huge network switch off
UK operators are preparing to pull the plug on 3G for good next month. Vodafone will kick off the gradual process in February, starting with Plymouth and Basingstoke. And millions appear to be totally oblivious about the huge move. The third-generation technology is now 20 years old and most places...
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
Netflix Keeps Making Big Mistakes That Disney Doesn't
The once-premium service may do something only lower-end rivals offer.
NME
‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ will introduce Frozen’s Olaf, multiplayer and more in 2023
Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its 2023 roadmap, with new characters, storylines and items coming to the game over the next few months alongside multiplayer. Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid life-sim and adventure game “rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” according to the Steam listing.
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
digitalspy.com
GoldenEye 007 release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox finally confirmed
GoldenEye 007, the classic James Bond video game that revolutionised split-screen multiplayer on consoles, has finally been given a release date for Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Following leaks dating back years and an announcement trailer back in September, the N64 classic is being re-released this week, on Friday, January 27 to be exact.
NME
Activision Blizzard studio scraps union plans after “confrontational tactics” of CEO
Staff at the Activision Blizzard-owned Proletariat have reportedly scrapped plans to form a union, after CEO Seth Sivak allegedly used “confrontational tactics”. Proletariat was acquired by Activision Blizzard last July, with the 100-strong studio brought in to work on various World Of Warcraft projects, including the Dragonflight expansion.
NME
Riot Games delays ‘League Of Legends’ patch due to social engineering attack
Riot Games has confirmed that new content for League Of Legends and Teamfight Tactics has been delayed due to a social engineering attack. Patch 13.2 was due for release this week, bringing with it new content like an art and sustainability update to Ahri, but according to Riot Games that will now likely be pushed back to February’s 13.3 patch.
All Hogwarts Legacy discussion banned on one of the world's largest gaming forums
The new Harry Potter game shall not be named on ResetEra.
Microsoft applications like Outlook and Teams were down for thousands of users
Microsoft says it rolled back a network change that may have caused thousands to lose access to its apps Wednesday morning. Key workplace engines like Teams, Outlook and Sharepoint were impacted.
